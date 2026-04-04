Editor's Review Hanifa announced the development, confirming her transition into radio and inviting audiences to tune in to her show.





She will be presenting the 7 PM–10 PM segment every Monday on The Generation Report, alongside fellow host Triciah Wayua.





Hanifa announced the development through her social media platforms, confirming her transition into radio and inviting audiences to tune in to the weekly show.





"Hello, guys. Some personal news. I’ve joined Radio Generation as a host for the 7-10 PM segment every Monday. Join us on The Generation Report as we bring you fresh, unbiased news!!!! Follow Radio Generation to keep up with this new journey," she posted.





Radio Generation Kenya also confirmed her appointment, introducing her as a new voice on the programme. In its announcement, the station stated: "A fresh voice stepping into The Generation Report, Hanifa is bringing clear perspective, real conversations, and a sharp take on the stories shaping your week. Tune in every Monday, 7 PM to 10 PM."





The Generation Report is a current affairs programme that focuses on topical issues affecting young people, public discourse, and emerging national conversations. Hanifa’s addition places her within a growing lineup of presenters contributing to youth-focused media programming in Kenya.





File image of Hanifa Adan.







Hanifa rose to public prominence in 2022 through civic advocacy efforts highlighting infrastructural challenges in Nairobi, particularly within informal settlements. Her online campaigns drew attention to service delivery concerns and contributed to broader public engagement on governance and accountability issues.





She gained further national visibility in 2024 during widespread youth-led protests against the Finance Bill, where she was among several young Kenyans actively mobilising support, sharing information, and participating in civic engagement initiatives. Her role during this period positioned her as a notable voice within youth-led movements.





Professionally, Hanifa has built a career in journalism and commentary. She has contributed articles to The Eastleigh Voice, where her work has focused on socio-political developments, community issues, and public interest stories. Her reporting has covered a range of topics, including governance, urban challenges, and civic participation.





In addition to her reporting work, Hanifa is also a columnist for Nation Media Group. In this capacity, she has written opinion pieces addressing national issues, youth engagement, and governance, contributing to ongoing public discourse through mainstream media platforms.





The appointment reflects a continued trend of media personalities transitioning across platforms, combining journalism, commentary, and broadcast presentation within Kenya’s evolving media industry.

Kenyan journalist and activist Hanifa Farsafi Aden has secured a new role in broadcast media after joiningas a host.