Editor's Review The accident happened at 9.30 pm on Good Friday.

10 people were killed in a tragic road accident at Gilgil along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on Good Friday.

Speaking on Saturday, April 4, Gilgil Sub-County Commander Winston Mwakio confirmed that the 10 died on the spot after a matatu rammed into a stalled trailer.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident happened near the Lake Oil bridge at about 9.30 pm.

The public service vehicle (PSV) registered with the Likana Sacco was heading from Naivasha towards Nakuru.

Mwakioc confirmed that only two passengers survived the fatal accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Images from the accident revealed that the front section of the matatu was damaged on impact. The driver's airbag had also been deployed.

The police have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the accident. The vehicle has been towed from the accident scene to the police station for assessment.

Bodies of the deceased have been ferried to the mortuary, awaiting post-mortem and identification.

The accident happened within hours of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General, Nashon Kondiwa, asking drivers to exercise extra caution during the Easter holiday period.

Kondiwa noted that the NTSA would work with the National Police Service to ensure strict adherence to traffic laws and maintain road safety.

The DG had asked drivers to be considerate of other motorists, ensure they are well-rested, and make sure their vehicles are well-serviced.

He added that there would be a crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles in a bid to reduce the number of road accidents caused by mechanical failure.