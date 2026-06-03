Editor's Review Ndindi Nyoro told Duale that Kenyans had expressed their displeasure about the Ebola quarantine facility.

On Wednesday, June 3, Health Cabinet Secretary told the National Assembly that the government does not need to consult the public on how to handle the Ebola epidemic.

Duale quoted the Public Health Act as he responded to questions on why the government proceeded to sign a deal to establish an Ebola quarantine and isolation facility in the country.

He reiterated that the government is not going to consult citizens on the matter.

"Under the Public Health Act, we don't need to do public participation; we are not going to consult citizens. This epidemic does not require any consultation," Duale reiterated.

The Health CS argued that public participation would probably delay the Ebola Preparation Plan by the government, yet the cases in DRC and Uganda continued to rise.

A file photo of Health CS Aden Duale addressing the National Assembly.



He stated that if the disease were to enter the country and several Kenyans were affected, the citizens would turn against him for failing to prepare for the epidemic.

"God forbid that if Ebola is found in this country, this house will call me back here to ask me why Kenyans are dying.

"Before Kenyans get infected or die, we as a government have a moral, constitutional responsibility to protect Kenyans and non-Kenyans who live within or transit through our country," Duale added.

Duale responded to questions raised by MPs, including Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who expressed concern over the lack of consideration of the views of Kenyans on establishing the Ebola quarantine and isolation facility.

Nyoro claimed that he had not met a single Kenyan who supported having the quarantine facility in Kenya.

"It is important that the government knows that ot exists for the welfare of Kenyans. They have spoken in one voice; we do not want that facility here in Kenya. Please listen to the Kenyans," the lawmaker petitioned.

Duale maintained that the country was prepared to handle the pandemic and had set up 23 treatment and isolation centres across the country.

He also revealed that the facility at the Laikipia Air Base would be jointly run by the American and Kenyan governments.