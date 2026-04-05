Editor's Review Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has shared new details surrounding a tragic road accident involving Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Captain William Ruto.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has shared new details surrounding a tragic road accident involving Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Captain William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, April 4, Murkomen explained that he learned about the incident while preparing for an official engagement.

"Yesterday, while I was planning to visit this place, we received news that our brother, Captain William Ruto, who is the CEO of Mombasa Port, had been involved in an accident in Taita Taveta while travelling with his family," he said.

Murkomen went on to confirm that the accident resulted in the loss of a close family member, a deeply painful moment for the KPA boss and his family.

"Sadly, in the accident, Captain Ruto’s family lost their daughter. I have come today to see him, and I want to inform everyone that he is now stable. The doctors have conducted all medical examinations and confirmed his condition," he added.

Murkomen also provided insight into the circumstances that led to the crash, pointing to negligence involving a stationary vehicle on the road.

"I ask all Kenyans who travel to be careful on the roads and mindful of the welfare of others. Captain Ruto’s accident occurred when he hit a trailer that was stationary on the road and had no signage.

"The loss that occurred is due to those responsible for managing the trailer and its drivers," he further said.

File image of Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director William Ruto, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei

In a statement, KPA detailed the circumstances in which Ruto's family was involved in a road accident that cost the child's life.

According to the agency, Ruto was travelling with his family on Friday, April 3, when the accident occurred.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that our Chief Executive Officer, Capt. William K. Ruto was involved in a tragic road accident yesterday evening while traveling with his family," KPA said.

Whilst the rest of the family survived the accident with injuries, Ruto's daughter succumbed to her injuries.

"Regrettably, his daughter did not survive the accident. We extend our thoughts and deepest condolences to Capt. Ruto and his family during this time of immense grief. Capt. Ruto and the rest of his family are currently in stable condition and under close medical supervision. We wish them a quick and full recovery," KPA added.

To rescue them in the desperate moment were responders from the Mombasa and Taita Taveta county governments, who reinforced officers from KPA.

The agency thanked Governors Abdulswamad Nassir and Andrew Mwadime for quickly deploying help at the scene.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Mombasa Governor H.E. Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir and Taita Taveta Governor H.E. Andrew Mwadime for their swift assistance and support following the accident. We also thank our staff, partners, stakeholders, and the general public for their continued support, patience, and cooperation," KPA further said.

Meanwhile, investigations were launched to establish the circumstances of the accident.

The family pleaded with the public for privacy as they come to terms with the tragedy.

"We are cooperating with the relevant authorities as they establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate and as more information becomes available. We respectfully request for the family’s privacy during this difficult time," KPA concluded.