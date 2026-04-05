Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued an update on ongoing probe into the suspected irregular importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued an update on the ongoing probe into the suspected irregular importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

In a statement on Saturday, April 4, the agency indicated that it has already taken key investigative steps, including recording statements from individuals linked to the matter.

"Statements have been recorded from possible witnesses and several persons of interest, including senior government officials and executives of One Petroleum Limited. The investigators have also summoned Oryx Energy Limited executives for a statement recording," the statement read.

According to DCI, authorities are working closely with international partners to gather comprehensive evidence and establish the full extent of the alleged irregularities.

"The DCI is actively liaising with relevant government agencies and investigative agencies in other countries under the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) program to establish all relevant facts surrounding this matter," the statement added.

DCI reiterated its commitment to concluding the investigation swiftly while ensuring that due process is followed.

It noted that once the probe is complete, the case file will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action.

"We are doing everything possible to deal with this matter expeditiously and will forward the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in due course.

"Those found culpable will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law, regardless of their positions, including the directors of the companies involved," the statement continued.

File image of DCI boss Mohamed Amin

The DCI also addressed recent resignations linked to the fuel importation saga, making it clear that stepping down from office does not shield anyone from legal responsibility.

"Accordingly, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to inform the public that resignation from office does not in way exonerate or absolve the suspects and persons of interest from criminal culpability. They are therefore strongly urged to cooperate fully with the investigators," the statement further read.

Reassuring the public, the DCI maintained that the investigation is being handled with integrity and urgency.

"The public is assured that this investigation is being conducted with the highest level of professionalism, transparency, and urgency it deserves," the statement concluded.

Earlier Saturday, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced that President William Ruto had received the resignation of Mohamed Liban, who served as Principal Secretary in the State Department for Petroleum.

He added that the board of Kenya Pipeline Company PLC had received the resignation of Managing Director Joe Sang, while the board of Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority had received the resignation of Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

The resignations followed allegations linking the three officials to a fuel procurement and importation scandal involving substandard petroleum products.

Liban, Sang, and Kiptoo are accused of involvement in irregularities that allowed fuel that does not meet required quality standards to enter and circulate in the Kenyan market.

Authorities suspect that the petroleum products in question may have had high sulphur content or contamination.

Koskei stated that disciplinary action had also been initiated against other officials connected to the matter.

"The State Department for Petroleum has initiated appropriate administrative action against Mr Joseph Wafula, Deputy Director of Petroleum, while the management of the Kenya Pipeline Company has commenced due process against Joel Mburu, Supply and Logistics Manager; and the relevant investigative agencies will continue with their inquiries to ensure full accountability," the statement read in part.

Koskei added that the government would take firm action against those found responsible.

"The government remains steadfast in safeguarding the public good and protecting national interests. Any act of economic sabotage will be fully investigated and met with firm and decisive action against any individual or entity found culpable," the statement added.