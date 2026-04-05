Editor's Review The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has appointed Joseph Oketch as its acting Director General following the resignation of former Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has appointed Dr. Eng. Joseph Oketch as its acting Director General following the resignation of former Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

In a communication on Sunday, April 5, EPRA’s board said the appointment was made in recognition of the authority’s mandate as Kenya’s regulator for the energy and petroleum sector.

Oketch currently heads EPRA’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Directorate, where he oversees the formulation, review, and monitoring of regulations, standards, and codes governing Kenya’s electricity and renewable energy sub-sectors.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in the energy industry to the role.

Before joining EPRA a decade ago, Oketch held senior positions at Kenya Power and the Rural Electrification Authority, building a strong track record in power sector management and development.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nairobi, a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from Kenyatta University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management from the University of Nairobi, and a PhD in Strategic Management from Kenyatta University.

Oketch is also a member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) and the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM), and is a registered professional engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

File image of Joseph Oketch

Elsewhere, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issued an update on the ongoing probe into the suspected irregular importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

In a statement on Saturday, April 4, the agency indicated that it has already taken key investigative steps, including recording statements from individuals linked to the matter.

"Statements have been recorded from possible witnesses and several persons of interest, including senior government officials and executives of One Petroleum Limited. The investigators have also summoned Oryx Energy Limited executives for a statement recording," the statement read.

According to DCI, authorities are working closely with international partners to gather comprehensive evidence and establish the full extent of the alleged irregularities.

"The DCI is actively liaising with relevant government agencies and investigative agencies in other countries under the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) program to establish all relevant facts surrounding this matter," the statement added.

DCI reiterated its commitment to concluding the investigation swiftly while ensuring that due process is followed.

It noted that once the probe is complete, the case file will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action.

"We are doing everything possible to deal with this matter expeditiously and will forward the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in due course.

"Those found culpable will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law, regardless of their positions, including the directors of the companies involved," the statement continued.

The DCI also addressed recent resignations linked to the fuel importation saga, making it clear that stepping down from office does not shield anyone from legal responsibility.

"Accordingly, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to inform the public that resignation from office does not in way exonerate or absolve the suspects and persons of interest from criminal culpability. They are therefore strongly urged to cooperate fully with the investigators," the statement further read.

Reassuring the public, the DCI maintained that the investigation is being handled with integrity and urgency.

"The public is assured that this investigation is being conducted with the highest level of professionalism, transparency, and urgency it deserves," the statement concluded.