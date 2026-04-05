Editor's Review Oga Obinna has threatened to beat Geoffrey Mosiria after he alleged that the boxing match between Majembe and Mbavu Destroyer was scripted.

Comedian Oga Obinna has threatened to beat Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, after he alleged that the boxing match between Majembe and Mbavu Destroyer was scripted.

In a video shared on Sunday, April 5, Obinna called out Mosiria for allegedly spreading fake accusations online.

The renowned comedian accused Mosiria of dishonesty, claiming that the Nairobi CEC had reached out to him for a ticket, but he turned him down, describing him as a clout chaser.

"Mosiria, I have seen your video, sometimes before you blubber, just stop and think. It’s not illegal to think and tell people the truth.

“Tell them you asked me for a ticket and I declined because I know you are a time waster and a clout chaser,” he stated.

File image of Mbavu Destroyer and Majembe.

Obinna threatened to look for Mosiria and give him a beating following the fake accusations he made.

“When someone is doing something amazing for society, and the youth give flowers when it's due, will it hurt you?

“Stop just being a hater, I will look for you and beat you up, bro. I won’t take this lightly, don’t bring me your nonsense, I will beat you,” added Obinna.

Mosiria, in a post on X, claimed that the match between Mbavu Destroyer and Majembe was choreographed by Obinna and designed to set up a rematch.

“The entire boxing match was scripted by Obina, and that is why they created propaganda to keep me out of it,” Mosiria claimed.

The Nairobi County official went on to allege that he had secured Mbavu Destroyer professional boxing trainers but the plan did not materialize due to disagreements that arose during the process.

“The entire thing witnessed today is a scheme to con innocent Kenyans who have been waiting to watch real boxing for a long time, only to end up watching a scripted event. That is why I chose not to attend,” Mosiria added.

Majembe emerged victorious in the match after sending a brutal body shot that floored his opponent, Mbavu.

Mbavu lay helpless as medics rushed in, but his fight was already over. Unable to continue, he conceded defeat, and the referee swiftly awarded 21-year-old Majembe a technical knockout triumph.

President William Ruto congratulated the two for the riveting display that aroused the spirit of boxing in the country.

"Congratulations, Majembe (Portifas Odipo), on your victory against Mbavu Destroyer (Ferdinand Omondi) in yesterday’s Vurugu Championship. Both of you put up a spirited fight, delivering an entertaining match that kept us on edge, too close to call," Ruto said.

The Head of State committed to putting in place measures to re-establish boxing among the mainstream sports in the country.

"This match has reignited the passion for boxing across the country, restoring fan belief and excitement in the sport. We commit to sustain this momentum by supporting the sport, investing in talent, and creating opportunities to grow boxing across the country," Ruto said.