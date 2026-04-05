Editor's Review Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga has called on ODM members and supporters to remain vigilant and protect the party’s political strongholds amid competition from UDA.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga has called on members and supporters of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to remain vigilant and protect the party’s political strongholds amid competition from United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Sunday, April 5, Odinga responded to statements by UDA leadership indicating plans to field candidates across all regions, including areas traditionally dominated by ODM.

"We had what the Secretary General of UDA said; he was very clear and categorical that there's going to be no zoning and that they're going to have UDA candidates in all areas, even the strong areas of ODM," she said.

Odinga stressed that the party must not take its traditional support bases for granted and should instead strengthen its presence through active participation and unity.

"I want to say this; my people, we must come out strongly. And as ODM, we must defend our areas and our regions and make sure that ODM is in every position as strong as we can be. We are not going to sing songs of praise to anybody," she added.

File image of Ruth Odinga

This comes months after Odinga cautioned ODM against rushing into coalition negotiations.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, Odinga said there is no urgency that warrants hurried political decisions.

"ODM should not be in a hurry to enter into a coalition agreement as though it is some kind of emergency. 2027 is not going anywhere. Even if ODM sits still and does nothing, 2027 will come," read the statement.

Odinga said the ODM party should call for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to deliberate on the best way forward.

The Kisumu Women Representative emphasized that the party cannot make a decision to join a coalition before listening to the people.

"We cannot purport to come to any conclusion binding party members before we have listened to the people. ODM Party is a people’s movement. Our membership stretches from Turkana to Kwale. From Wajir all the way to Isebania.

"We must start thinking of Townhall meetings for the members, listening to their concerns, which must then be incorporated into the final decision the party will arrive at," she added.

Odinga also warned against pushing out ODM members with dissenting opinions, saying it would weaken the party.

She said the party should create a platform for the leaders to sit and talk before going to the people.

"If we keep showing people the door, then who will be left? Sifuna will leave with his people. Babu Owino with his people," she stated.

Further, Odinga raised concerns about reports of large sums of money circulating around early coalition negotiations.

"Where is the money coming from? Is it in the Budget and Appropriations Committee at the National Assembly, and I know that the government has not given the ODM party money. So where is all the money coming from?" she posed.