Editor's Review The family of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Captain William Ruto has announced the burial arrangements for his teenage daughter, Mitchell Jelimo Kemboi.

The family of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Captain William Ruto has announced the burial arrangements for his teenage daughter, Mitchell Jelimo Kemboi, following her tragic death in a road accident.

Jelimo passed away on Friday, April , after a fatal accident in Taita Taveta County.

Born on July 3, 2007, Jelimo’s death has left the family, friends, and the wider community in deep mourning.

Family members, friends, and relatives have been gathering daily at their home in Mochongoi village in Eldama-Ravine to offer condolences and support during this difficult period.

The meetings are being held from 2:00 p.m. each day.

The family has also released a burial program outlining the events leading up to her final send-off.

A fundraising event to support burial expenses is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, at the Mochongoi home starting at 2:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 8, Jelimo’s body will be transported from Mombasa to Nakuru ahead of the funeral service.

The funeral service will then be held on Thursday, April 9, at the Mochongoi home beginning at 10:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest on Friday, April 10, at the family’s Kabarak home.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director William Ruto in hospital

This comes a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen shared new details surrounding the road accident.

Speaking on Saturday, April 4, Murkomen explained that he learned about the incident while preparing for an official engagement.

"Yesterday, while I was planning to visit this place, we received news that our brother, Captain William Ruto, who is the CEO of Mombasa Port, had been involved in an accident in Taita Taveta while travelling with his family," he said.

Murkomen went on to confirm that the accident resulted in the loss of a close family member, a deeply painful moment for the KPA boss and his family.

"Sadly, in the accident, Captain Ruto’s family lost their daughter. I have come today to see him, and I want to inform everyone that he is now stable. The doctors have conducted all medical examinations and confirmed his condition," he added.

Murkomen also provided insight into the circumstances that led to the crash, pointing to negligence involving a stationary vehicle on the road.

"I ask all Kenyans who travel to be careful on the roads and mindful of the welfare of others. Captain Ruto’s accident occurred when he hit a trailer that was stationary on the road and had no signage.

"The loss that occurred is due to those responsible for managing the trailer and its drivers," he further said.

In a statement, KPA detailed the circumstances in which Ruto's family was involved in a road accident that cost the child's life.

According to the agency, Ruto was travelling with his family on Friday, April 3, when the accident occurred.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that our Chief Executive Officer, Capt. William K. Ruto was involved in a tragic road accident yesterday evening while traveling with his family," KPA said.

Whilst the rest of the family survived the accident with injuries, Ruto's daughter succumbed to her injuries.

"Regrettably, his daughter did not survive the accident. We extend our thoughts and deepest condolences to Capt. Ruto and his family during this time of immense grief. Capt. Ruto and the rest of his family are currently in stable condition and under close medical supervision. We wish them a quick and full recovery," KPA added.