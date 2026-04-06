Editor's Review IEBC stated that it would update the details at the end of the voter registration exercise.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday, April 5, explained why polling station details are unavailable on the voter register.

IEBC explained that the polling station name and numbers have changed to factor in the new voters who were onboarded into the voter register.

The Commission explained that it would need to update the names on the portal to assign each voter to a polling station in accordance with the regulations.

The rules dictate that voters are posted in polling stations in alphabetical order, and each stream can only have a maximum of 700 voters.

"The Commission, by law, splits registration/polling centres into polling stations (streams) of up to 700 voters only after the register is closed.

A file image showing missing polling station and polling stream details of a voter.



"This “streaming” is done alphabetically by first name to ensure a balanced distribution. Once voter registration concludes, the final register will be published with your specific polling station and stream number," IEBC stated.

Tuko Kadi organiser Allans Ademba reiterated the explanation by the electoral commission and expressed remorse for starting the viral trend of exposing the missing details on the IEBC portal.

Ademba reassured Gen Zs that the voter registration process was transparent and called them to turn out in large numbers to enrol as voters.

"IEBC has clarified that they are updating their system as people continue registering. You are still a registered voter, and your vote has not been stolen," he reiterated.

Ademba expressed his concern over misinformation among Gen Zs about the voter registration process. He claimed that some presented themselves for registration without ID cards.

He also noted a low turnout in a registration drive he conducted in Nairobi, stating that most of the Gen Z turned up for content creation and did not even register as voters.

IEBC had also come under fire for asking a section of Kenyans who had registered as voters before 2012 to register afresh, with many assuming that it was a conduit to manipulate the voter register.

The Commission explained that the instructions applied only to those who had not captured their biometrics on the biometric voter registration kits.

IEBC confirmed that it had registered 344.316 new voters as of April 2, 2026. The electoral body targets to enlist 2.5 million voters by 2027.