Editor's Review Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has declared interest in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General position.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has declared interest in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General position.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, April 5, Senator Ledama said he believes he will best serve the party as secretary general.

The Narok Senator argued that he has a long-standing commitment to the party and deserves the SG position.

“Am I interested in the job? Absolutely yes. I would be interested in any position, but the position that I know I can actually serve very well is the position of Secretary General because I have given my all to that political party,” said Senator Ledama.

Ledama’s announcement comes weeks after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was removed from the ODM Secretary General role.

File image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Senator Sifuna was replaced by Busia Women Representative Catherine Omanyo in an acting capacity.

However, Sifuna moved to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) to challenge his ouster from the position.

In its ruling, the tribunal struck out Sifuna's case challenging his ouster, explaining that it lacked the jurisdiction to preside over the matter.

The tribunal directed that the matter be handled by the ODM party's internal dispute resolution mechanisms (IDRM).

PPDT also directed that the removal of Sifuna as ODM SG should not be filed with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties pending the hearing and determination of the dispute through the IDRM.

On April 2, ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga issued a show cause letter to Sifuna, claiming his recent conduct has gone against agreed party positions and internal resolutions.

"That your conduct, taken cumulatively, amounts to actions prejudicial to the interests, discipline, cohesion, and public standing of the party, in contravention of Article 11 (2) of the ODM party constitution and your obligations as senior party official," the letter read in part.

Wanga directed Sifuna to submit his response to the allegations by Wednesday, April 8, after which he is expected to appear before a disciplinary panel on April 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The Homa Bay Governor cautioned Sifuna that if he fails to respond within the stipulated period, the disciplinary process will proceed, and a determination will be made in his absence.