Editor's Review The Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) has announced a scheduled five-day interruption of water supply that will affect five counties.

The Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) has announced a scheduled five-day interruption of water supply that will affect five counties.

In a notice on Monday, April 6, the agency said the planned shutdown is part of an infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving water delivery and long-term reliability within the Northern Collector Tunnel (NCT) Bulk Water System.

According to AWWDA, the interruption is necessary to allow for key construction and reinforcement works on major transmission pipelines.

"This interruption is necessary to facilitate critical installation and strengthening works for the Raw Water Gravity Transmission Pipeline from Thika/Ndakaini Dam to Kigoro Water Treatment Plant and Treated Water Gravity Transmission Pipelines from Kigoro Water Treatment Plant to Gigiri Reservoir," the notice read.

AWWDA stated that the shutdown will begin on Tuesday, April 7 at 8:00 AM and will run until Sunday, April 12 at 8:00 AM.

During this period, engineers and technical teams will be carrying out extensive works designed to enhance the efficiency and durability of the bulk water system.

"During this period, the Agency will undertake pipeline strengthening and other ancillary works required to optimize operations of the new bulk water pipeline between Thika Dam, Kigoro Treatment Works and Gigiri Reservoir," the notice added.

AWWDA clarified that the interruption will impact a wide range of consumers who rely on the NCT system for water supply, including households, institutions, and businesses served by several water service providers.

"The shutdown will affect all consumers dependent on the NCT Bulk Water System, including those served by Gatanga Water & Sanitation Company, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, Oloolaiser Water & Sewerage Company, EPZA, and Mavoko Water & Sewerage Company," the notice noted.

Residents and institutions in the affected areas have been urged to take precautionary measures ahead of the shutdown.

"Residents and institutions within these supply zones are therefore advised to store adequate water before the shutdown and to use water sparingly throughout the interruption period," the notice further read.

File image of people fetching water

AWWDA also called for understanding from the public, emphasizing that the temporary inconvenience is necessary to ensure improved service delivery in the future.

"AWWDA appeals for patience and cooperation from all affected consumers as it undertakes these necessary works aimed at improving the resilience and overall performance of the regional water supply network," the notice concluded.

The Northern Collector Tunnel Bulk Water System currently supplies approximately 140 million litres of clean water daily to Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kajiado, and Machakos counties.

This comes a week after the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) announced plans to review water tariffs and licensing arrangements in three counties.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, the agency confirmed that it had received applications for water service retail licences and tariff adjustments from four Water Service Providers (WSPs).

The WSPs are Kisumu Water & Sanitation Company Limited (KIWASCO), Kirinyaga County Water & Sanitation PLC (KICOWASCO), Rukanga Makutano Water & Sanitation PLC (RUMAWASCO), and Takaba Water and Sewerage Company (TAWASCO).

According to the regulator, the proposed tariff adjustments are aimed at enabling full cost recovery, supporting critical infrastructure investments, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of water services.

According to WASREB, the review process will cover parts of Kisumu County, Kirinyaga County, and Mandera County.

The agency noted that the review process will involve public participation in the affected areas, giving locals an opportunity to give their views on the proposed changes.

The regulator has scheduled a series of hybrid public consultation meetings, both physical and virtual, to facilitate this engagement.

"These meetings will provide stakeholders an opportunity to express their views on licensing, service delivery, tariff adjustments and potential service improvements," the notice read in part.

TAWASCO will hold its session in Mandera County at Shamim Hall in Takaba Town on April 16, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting will address both licence and tariff adjustment proposals.

KICOWASCO will host its consultation in Kirinyaga County at Maya Gardens in Sagana on April 21, 2026, from 10:00 a.m., focusing on tariff adjustments.

RUMAWASCO will also hold its meeting in Kirinyaga County at Endalo Camp Site and Hotel in Sagana on April 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., covering both licence and tariff adjustments.

On the same day, Kisumu Water & Sanitation Company Limited (KIWASCO) will conduct its consultation in Kisumu County at Tom Mboya Labour College Main Hall from 10:00 a.m., focusing on tariff adjustments.