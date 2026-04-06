Editor's Review Kenyans had speculated that the madman was either an NIS operative or a criminal waiting to act.

Police Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli, on Sunday, April 5, revealed that the gun recovered from a street urchin in Mombasa was fake.

Speaking to the media at the public beach, Masengeli dispelled any security concerns from the public and disclosed that the firearm was a toy.

His clarification came after the street urchin was arrested at gunpoint by a multi-agency team, who recovered what looked like a Ceska pistol from the man.

"The weapon recovered during the arrest was not real; it was a toy gun. The arrest was a demonstration that the police are alert and ready to ensure public safety," Masengeli reiterated.

The DIG stated that the street urchin was mentally unstable, based on a medical assessment conducted by medical doctors at a hospital in Mombasa.

A file image of DIG Gilbert Masengeli



"He is a madman because when we took him to the hospital, the doctors diagnosed him with a mental disorder," he disclosed.

Masengeli was conducting a public engagement and security patrol at the Pirates Public Beach to ensure public safety during the Easter holidays.

He was accompanied by Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno. The DIG assured Mombasa residents that the security agencies would deal with the mushrooming gang known as 'Panga Boys'.

The video of the arrest of the madman at Likoni Ferry went viral, with many Kenyans speculating on who the street urchin could have been.

A section of Kenyans believed that he was part of a terror group organisation, and was waiting to strike at the right time.

On the other hand, some citizens thought that he was an operative of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) who was collecting information and was on standby to combat any terror attacks.

The main concerns were about the safety of the tens of thousands of Kenyans who used the ferry services on a daily basis.

National Police Service Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga had issued a statement reassuring the public that the police were keen on ensuring public safety across the country.

Nyaga urged Kenyans to come forth with any information on suspicious individuals or activity that may pose security risks to the state.