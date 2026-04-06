Editor's Review The Ministry of Environment has rolled out a nationwide tree-planting and ecosystem restoration campaign, dispatching Cabinet Secretaries across the country.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry has rolled out a nationwide tree-planting and ecosystem restoration campaign, dispatching Cabinet Secretaries across the country.

According to the schedule released by the State Department of Forestry on Sunday, April 5, the government officials will lead planting activities in forests, wetlands, mangroves, and water catchment areas in multiple counties.

The exercise begins in the first week of April with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi leading activities in Tharaka Nithi and Kirinyaga counties, covering sites such as Gatugwa Wetland, Karigini Wetland, and Kangaita Forest.

He is followed by EAC, ASALs and Regional Development Beatrice Moe, who will oversee planting in Busia and Meru counties, including Sosioteko Wetland, Mporoko Wetland, and Marania Forest.

On the other hand, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku will supervise activities in Kisumu, Siaya, and Bungoma counties, covering ecosystems such as River Nyamgungu Wetland, Lake Kanyaboli, and Kaboywa Forest.

Simultaneously, Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa is scheduled to lead restoration efforts in Kajiado and Samburu counties, focusing on springs and forest reserves, while Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir will oversee works in Homabay and Mombasa counties, including Kuja Delta wetlands and Dongo Kundu mangroves.

The programme also includes participation from Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, who will conduct activities in Narok and Embu counties, and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, who is tasked with leading restoration in Kericho, Meru, and Trans Nzoia counties.

In the second week, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor will lead planting in Kajiado wetlands and forests, while Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba is scheduled for Trans Nzoia and Migori counties.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho will focus on mangrove restoration in Tana River County, including Kipini and Ozi mangrove ecosystems.

File image of Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa

Mid-month activities will see Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale spearheading restoration in Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot, targeting dam wetlands and forest areas.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen will lead a wide-ranging exercise across Marsabit, Laikipia, Wajir, Mandera, and Garissa counties, covering wetlands, forests, and critical water towers.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa is scheduled for Samburu and Vihiga counties, focusing on wetlands and forest restoration, while Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya will lead activities in Kilifi and Bungoma counties, including Sabaki Estuary and Arabuko Sokoke Forest.

In the fourth week, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua will oversee activities in Bomet County wetlands and forests, while his Defence counterpart Soipan Tuya will supervise restoration in Nakuru and Isiolo counties.

Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya will focus on Uasin Gishu and Murang’a wetlands and forests.

Other key deployments include Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in Makueni and Samburu counties, and Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi in Taita Taveta and Machakos counties, targeting dam wetlands and forest ecosystems.

In the final stretch of the programme, the schedule loops back to senior leadership, with Mudavadi, Moe, Ruku, Mugaa, and Chirchir revisiting various counties between April 27 and April 30 to reinforce planting efforts and ensure continuity.

The programme spans wetlands (WT) and forests (FR), including key ecological sites such as Lake Olbolosat, Ngong Hills Forest, Arabuko Sokoke, Sabaki Estuary, and multiple mangrove systems in coastal counties like Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, and Lamu.

Elsewhere, this comes a month after thre Ministry of Environment explained the clearing of a section of trees inside Karura Forest.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, March 9, Barasa said the cleared area will be used to establish a large-scale seedling propagation site that will supply millions of trees.

"In Karura, we cleared space for us to propagate 2 to 10 million seedlings for us to green our city and ensure that the forest is well covered," she said.

Barasa clarified that the cleared land covers only a small portion of the forest and is specifically meant for a nursery that will produce millions of seedlings to support national tree-planting efforts.

"Around 2 to 3 acres is being cleared to propagate around 5 million seedlings to plant in our highways, to plant in our highways, schools, institutions, and urban cities," she added.