Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned fishermen and other marine operators along the Kenyan coast to exercise caution this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned fishermen and other marine operators along the Kenyan coast to exercise caution this week.

In a 7-day marine forecast released on Monday, April 6, the weatherman predicted that wave heights ranging from 0.2 to 2.25 meters are expected along the Kenyan coast during the period.

The Met Department noted that the wave heights will also be experienced in Somalia and Tanzanian waters.

“Slight to moderate sea conditions with wave heights of 0.2-2.25m (0.6-6.75ft) expected over the Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania waters throughout the forecast period,” read the forecast in part.

The weatherman also predicted that light to fresh breezes, with wind speeds of 2 to 20 knots, are expected over the waters of Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania.

File image of a weather station.

The department warned that with winds of 7–17 knots, small boats are likely to take on water sprays and become unstable, increasing risks for fishermen and other marine operators.

“Light breeze to fresh breeze with wind speeds of 01–10m/s (02 to 20 Knots) expected in Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania waters throughout the forecast period.

“7 – 17 knots, small boats are likely to be filled with water sprays and become unstable. Caution in carrying out marine activities,” the weatherman stated.

The advisory comes days after the Met Department warned of heavy rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country this month.

In a statement on Thursday April 2, the Met Department noted that this month will mark the peak of the March–April–May long rains season.

According to the weatherman, rainfall will be slightly lower in the first half of the month but increase towards the end of the month.

“Rainfall is expected to be slightly depressed in the first half of the month but enhanced towards the end, with occasional afternoon and evening storms likely across the country,” read part of the statement.

The department highlighted that the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and parts of North-western Kenya will experience near-average rainfall during the period.

North-eastern Kenya, especially northern Marsabit, Wajir, and Mandera counties, will experience above-average rainfall, while near- to below-average rainfall is expected in most of the South-Eastern Lowlands, isolated areas in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and parts of North-western and North-eastern Kenya.

Further, the weatherman warned that the continued rainfall may cause renewed flooding in some areas of the country.