Editor's Review The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has dismissed reports of directing Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) to reopen on April 15, 2026.

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has dismissed reports of directing Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) to reopen on April 15, 2026.

In a statement on Monday, April 6, KNEC flagged a letter circulating online letter purported to have been issued by the council, as fake.

KENC cautioned members of the public not to fall for the fake reports doing the rounds on social media platforms.

“Beware of fake news. Stay vigilant,” the examination council stated.

The flagged letter had claimed that KNEC directed TTCs to reopen on April 15, with second-year examinations scheduled to begin in early May.

File Image of KNEC offices.

According to term dates issued by the Ministry of Education, training colleges are currently on a three-week holiday which began on April 2, 2026 and will lapse on April 26, 2026.

The second term will run from April 27, 2026, to July 31, 2026, while the third term will begin on August 24, 2026, and end on November 6, 2026.

Their December holiday will start on November 9, 2026, and will last for 8 weeks until January 1, 2027.

The clarification comes weeks after KNEC issued a notice to candidates wishing to repeat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

In a notice on Friday, March 6, KNEC informed Kenyans that individuals who previously sat the KCSE examination can register again either as full repeaters or partial repeaters.

According to the council, candidates registering as full repeaters must enroll for seven or more subjects.

Those who meet this threshold will receive a mean grade and an official KCSE certificate after completing the examination.

On the other hand, candidates choosing to register as partial repeaters will take fewer than seven subjects.

These candidates will not receive a full certificate but will instead be issued a results slip indicating the grades obtained in the specific subjects they retook.

KNEC further clarified that repeat candidates are not allowed to introduce new subjects that they did not sit in their previous KCSE attempt.