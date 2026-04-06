Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that registrations under the Social Health Authority (SHA) have exceeded 30 million.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that registrations under the Social Health Authority (SHA) have exceeded 30 million.

Speaking on Sunday, April 5, Omollo said the high number of registrations signals trust among Kenyans in the ongoing reforms.

"Over 30 million Kenyans have already registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA), demonstrating growing public confidence in ongoing healthcare reforms aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC)," he said.

Omollo highlighted the impact of the program on access to medical services, linking it to support for the current administration led by President William Ruto.

"Millions of Kenyans are able to access healthcare. Since you, the people of Kenya, have supported the President, now he has something to give back," he added.

File image of the Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters

This update comes weeks after the Ministry of Interior provided an update on the progress of the Kisii Cancer Centre.

In an update on Monday, March 16, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project forms part of the government's plan to strengthen healthcare services across the country.

Omollo noted that the government has also expanded financial support for cancer patients through the Social Health Authority, noting that the policy change is aimed at ensuring more Kenyans can access life-saving care without facing overwhelming medical bills.

"The Government remains committed to expanding access to cancer care across the country through both progressive policy and strategic health infrastructure.

"In line with this commitment, the Social Health Authority (SHA) has enhanced the oncology benefits package from Ksh550,000 to Ksh800,000 per patient, significantly easing the financial burden of treatment for many Kenyan families," he said.

Omollo explained that the ongoing construction of the Kisii Cancer Centre will play a crucial role in bringing essential services closer to communities in the region.

"Complementing this policy support is the ongoing development of the Kisii Cancer Centre, a critical facility that will bring specialized cancer services closer to communities in Kisii and the wider South Nyanza region, advancing the goals of Universal Health Coverage (UHC)," he added.

Omollo revealed that construction work on the facility is progressing steadily, with contractors currently focusing on the upper levels of the building.

He added that the project timeline remains on track as the government continues to push forward with the development.

"The project is currently at about 30% completion, with works progressing on the third floor, expected to run through mid-April. Construction of the Chemotherapy Centre block is scheduled to commence next week," he further said.

According to Omollo, once operational, the Kisii Cancer Centre will be equipped with critical medical infrastructure designed to support uninterrupted cancer treatment and improve service delivery for patients.

"Once complete, the facility will also include essential support infrastructure such as a Medical Gases Plant Room, Generator Room and Boiler House, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted medical services for patients undergoing critical treatment," he continued.

Omollo highlighted that the project reflects the role of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration in supporting development initiatives that directly impact the welfare of citizens.

"Beyond healthcare delivery, the project demonstrates the broader role of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration in supporting national development initiatives that safeguard public welfare," he concluded.