Editor's Review A political standoff is emerging ahead of the burial of the late Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, with leaders exchanging remarks over attendance and conduct during the ceremony.

A political standoff is emerging ahead of the burial of the late Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, with leaders exchanging remarks over attendance and conduct during the ceremony.

Speaking on Monday, April 6, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of politicizing the funeral.

The Kikuyu MP further warned against threats directed at President William Ruto who is expected to attend the event.

"Some are even threatening the President, telling him, 'just know you are coming home.' Now honestly, I asked myself - this isn’t even your loss; you have no relationship with the person who died, nor with the bereaved family.

"Yet you’ve seen it as an opportunity to come and display your political influence," he said.

File image of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah

Gachagua confirmed that he will attend both the burial and memorial events in Nyandarua, dismissing claims that he or his supporters could be barred from the ceremony.

Speaking on Sunday, April 5, he noted that the region remains his political stronghold and insisted that no one has the authority to block him from participating in the final rites in Ol Kalou.

Gachagua addressed reports that allies of Ruto had suggested he should stay away, asserting his right to be present.

"We are going to Nyandarua; we have our MP who has passed away, called Honorable Kiaraho. There are major prayers taking place in Ol Kalou. I have heard people allied to Ruto - an associate is saying that when the President comes there, Riggy G and his people are not supposed to attend. Nyandarua is ours; Ruto chased us out of the office, he cannot chase us out of the office and then also chase us from home," he said.

Gachagua further stated that while Ruto is welcome to attend, he should do so respectfully as a guest, maintaining that Ruto’s presence will not deter him from showing up.

"Anybody thinking that just because Ruto is coming to the ceremony we might miss it - we cannot miss a ceremony in our own home. He is a visitor; let him come as a visitor, and we will welcome him well. And he should come humbly and with respect," he added.

Gachagua also called on residents to turn out in large numbers, revealing plans to arrive early ahead of the event.

"I am asking all the people of Nyandarua, and everyone in Ol Kalou, to fill that stadium. Let us all be there—I will be there early in the morning. In fact, I will arrive the day before so that I can prepare myself well. You chased us away from the government; you cannot chase us away from home," he further said.