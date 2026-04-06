Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages across five counties, including Nairobi and Kisumu, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages across five counties, including Nairobi and Kisumu, on Tuesday, April 7.

In a notice on Monday, April 6, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, residents along Kinanda Road and surrounding areas will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Affected locations include Kinanda Rd, Kitsuru Rd, Ngecha Rd, Lakeview, Mitini, Ngecha Villa, ISK County Homes, Hotani Estate, Kitsuru Terraces, Kitsuru Horizons, and adjacent customers.

In the North Rift region, parts of Nandi County, specifically Kaimosi and Chepkumia, will be without power from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Kiborgok, Yala, Kipsonoi, Kaimosi T/Fact, Kaimosi Bible College, Chepkumia, Sirwo, Tindinyo, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

The Western region will see outages in parts of Kisumu County, particularly Onyinjo, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Customers impacted include Asol Dispensary, Asol Sec, Onyinjo Dispensary, Onyinjo Pri, Lunga Mkt, Lunga Pri, Ombo Pri, Siala, Siala Dispensary, and adjacent areas.

In Kilifi County, outages will affect parts of Mtwapa and Matsangoni between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In Mtwapa, affected areas include Mtwapa Sub-County Hospital, Aloo Drive, Moorings Hotel, Golden Key Sch, Mtomondoni Catholic Church, Kenya Project Estate, and adjacent customers.

In Matsangoni, the outage will impact Mkangagani, Gede Forest, Kigingi, parts of Matsangoni, and surrounding customers.

Lastly, in the Mt. Kenya region, parts of Nyeri County, specifically Kigetuini and Kangure, will experience outages from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Kigetuini Sec, Kangure Pri Sch, Gathukeini, Mitundu, Kingongi, Kabwe, Rwathinga, Kaharo, Gakui, and adjacent customers.