Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that the newly completed Ngong-Suswa Highway is now fully operational.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that the newly completed Ngong-Suswa Highway is now fully operational.

In a statement on Monday, April 6, he said the approximately 70-kilometre tarmac road provides a critical alternative to the often congested Nairobi-Mai Mahiu Road.

Omollo outlined how the highway will ease movement across multiple counties and improve travel efficiency.

"The highway creates a direct and more efficient link from Ngong Town to Suswa, significantly reducing travel time for motorists heading to Narok, Bomet and Kisii Counties as well as other parts of the larger Western Kenya," he said.

File image of the Ngong-Suswa Highway

Omollo also highlighted the economic benefits already being realized along the corridor, particularly for farmers and traders.

"The highway is already unlocking significant economic opportunities along the corridor. Farmers and livestock traders in Kajiado County now enjoy faster and more reliable access to markets in Nairobi, enabling them to move produce and livestock more efficiently while reducing transport costs," he added.

File image of the Ngong-Suswa Highway

Omollo further noted that the improved accessibility is attracting new investments and boosting local economies.

"Improved accessibility has also triggered a steady rise in land value and stimulated new investments, including petrol stations, service centres, hospitality facilities and other roadside enterprises that are creating jobs and expanding local commerce," he further said.

File image of the Ngong-Suswa Highway

On the broader national impact, Omollo emphasized the road’s role in easing congestion on existing routes.

"At the national level, the highway plays an important role in decongesting traffic along the Nairobi-Mai Mahiu escarpment corridor, particularly during festive seasons or in situations where the route is disrupted by accidents, landslides or floods," he concluded.

This comes days after Omollo issued an update on the upgrading of the 84-kilometre Kenol-Sagana-Marua road into a dual carriageway.

In a statement on Thursday, April 2, he said the first lot of the project from Kenol to Sagana has largely been completed and is open to traffic.

Omollo noted that the second lot from Sagana to Marua is progressing well, and construction works are ongoing at the Marua Interchange and key sections through Karatina town.

The upgrade includes grade-separated interchanges at Makutano and Marua, pedestrian footbridges, street lighting and boda boda sheds to support other road users.

"Lot 1 (Kenol–Sagana, 48 km) is largely complete and open to traffic, featuring major bridges over the Saba Saba, Tana and Rwamuthambi rivers. Lot 2 (Sagana–Marua, 36 km) is progressing well, with work ongoing at the Marua Interchange and key sections through Karatina town,” read the statement.

Omollo highlighted the economic impact of the project, noting that it will boost trade, travel and regional connectivity.

The project, which is implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), is transforming the route from a single two-lane road into a high-capacity four-lane dual carriageway.

"Kenya's strategic position as a key transit corridor into the East African hinterland underscores the importance of modern, efficient road networks and the upgrade of the 84-kilometre Kenol-Sagana-Marua Dual Carriageway is a clear example of this vision in action," he added.