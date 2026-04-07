Editor's Review Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has vowed to embarrass his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, in the Ol Kalou by-election.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has vowed to embarrass his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, in the Ol Kalou by-election.

Speaking on Monday, April 6, in Tharaka Nithi, DP Kindiki said he is waiting to face Gachagua head-on in Ol Kalou.

Kindiki noted he showed Gachagua dust in the Mbeere North by-election in November 2025 and expressed confidence in humiliating the DCP party leader again.

"I will embarrass Gachagua; he came with that arrogance to Mbeere North, and I dealt with him out before he disappeared in the Evurore and Mumunji by-election.

“Just wait, there is a by-election coming up in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua, where I will face him again with that chest-thumping pride he has; I will deal with him thoroughly so that respect can be earned,” said Kindiki.





Ol Kalou residents are set to go back to the ballot to elect a new Member of Parliament following the death of David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho passed away on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

The late MP is said to have been battling cancer for a time, for which he sought medical care both in the country and overseas.

Until his death, the legislator was serving his third term, having been elected for the first time in 2013, and successfully defending the seat in the 2017 and 2022 elections.

A memorial service in honour of Kiaraho will be held on Tuesday, April 7, at Ol Kalou Stadium and is expected to be attended by President William Ruto.

The late Kiaraho will be laid to rest on Friday, April 10, 2026, at this farm in Tigoni, Kiambu County.

Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku, on Monday, March 30, said the decision to bury the late Kiaraho in Tigoni is in accordance with his wishes.

“Our departed colleague will be laid to rest at his farm in Tigoni. He frequently visited the area to relax and reflect, and it is where he indicated he wished to be buried. This is in line with his last wish,” said Thuku.