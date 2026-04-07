Editor's Review The United Kingdom has appointed Matt Baugh as its new High Commissioner to Kenya.

The United Kingdom has appointed Matt Baugh as its new High Commissioner to Kenya.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, the British High Commission said Baugh will succeed Neil Wigan, who has moved on to another role within the Diplomatic Service.

According to the announcement, Baugh officially takes up his new role in April.

Baugh began his career in 1997 through the Ministry of Defence Fast Stream before joining the Department for International Development (DFID) Fast Stream in 1998.

Early in his career, he held several crisis management roles, including Head of the Afghanistan Crisis Unit between 2001 and 2002 and Head of the Kosovo Crisis Unit from 1999 to 2001.

Baugh also served as Head of Global Emergencies at DFID between 2000 and 2002, reflecting a strong background in handling complex international situations.

His overseas experience includes serving as DFID Country Representative in Khartoum from 2002 to 2004 and later as Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Mogadishu between 2010 and 2013.

Baugh also held senior leadership roles across multiple UK government departments. Between 2013 and 2016, he served as Deputy Director for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), further deepening his expertise on the continent.

He later worked at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) from 2016 to 2019 as Director of Strategy and Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State, playing a role during a critical period in UK-EU relations.

More recently, Baugh has held top positions within the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), including Director for Euro-Atlantic Security from 2022 to 2024 and Director for Migration and Conflict from 2024 to 2025.

He also served in Brussels between 2020 and 2022 as Ambassador to the EU Political and Security Committee and later as Director for Political and Security at the UK Mission to the EU.

File image of Matt Baugh with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia

Wigan left the post after his appointment as the Director General of Strategy and Delivery at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in the United Kingdom.

In his farewell message on Monday, August 11, 2025, Wigan reflected on his time in Kenya and the progress of the Kenya-UK partnership since his arrival.

"I am extremely sorry to be leaving Kenya after a whirlwind two years. The Kenya-UK partnership has gone from strength to strength – whether in trade, investment, technology, innovation or cultural links, benefitting both countries and peoples," he said.

Wigan went on to highlight several milestones achieved in the bilateral relationship.

"Since I arrived in 2023, the close partnership between our two great nations has seen the historic visit of His Majesty King Charles III, the signing of the new Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership, Kenyan marines trained by the UK, vital infrastructure investments, including Nairobi Railway City, and so much more," he added.

Wigan also expressed his admiration for Kenya’s diversity, culture, and economic potential.

"I have also seen first-hand the incredible potential of Kenya and her people. From taking part in a Maasai elders meeting, to seeing how UK support is helping establish women-led businesses in Wajir, from the tea plantations of Bomet County to the Silicon Savannah, I’ve no doubt that Kenya’s future is bright. I have visited most of Kenya’s counties – I am sorry have not visited them all," he further said.

Wigan’s ambassadorial assignments began when he was appointed UK Ambassador to DR Congo in 2010, a position he held until 2013.

Immediately thereafter, he was named Ambassador to Somalia, serving in Mogadishu until 2015.

Wigan then returned to London to serve as Director for Africa at the FCO from late 2015 through 2018.

In June 2019, he assumed the role of Ambassador to Israel, where he remained until mid-2023.

Soon afterward, Wigan was appointed British High Commissioner to Kenya, officially taking up his post in August 2023, succeeding Jane Marriott.