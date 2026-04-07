Editor's Review Huduma Kenya confirmed that several essential services are now available at Eastleigh, Kibra, and Makadara centres.

Residents of Nairobi can now access a range of county government services at select Huduma Centres.

In an update on Tuesday, April 7, Huduma Kenya confirmed that several essential services are now available at Eastleigh, Kibra, and Makadara centres.

Among the services now being offered is the payment of ground rent, a key requirement for landowners within the county.

Residents can also access issuance of land rates invoices, allowing property owners to easily obtain billing information and remain compliant with county regulations.

In addition, business owners can apply for business permits at the centres, streamlining a process that is often critical for both new and existing enterprises operating within Nairobi.

The centres will also handle payment of county house rents, making it easier for tenants in county-managed housing to stay up to date with their obligations.

Motorists are also set to benefit, as the facilities will now support payment of seasonal and daily parking fees.

File image of Makadara Huduma Centre

This comes weeks after Huduma Kenya dismissed claims of an ongoing mass recruitment drive after a purported appointment letter began circulating online.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 24, Huduma Kenya clarified that the alleged appointment letter is fake and does not originate from the government service delivery agency.

"Huduma Kenya wishes to alert wananchi that a fraudulent appointment letter, which has been circulating online, is not authentic and should be disregarded," the statement read.

Huduma Kenya maintained that any recruitment notices, updates, or public communication would only be shared through its recognized and verified platforms.

"All official Huduma Kenya communications are issued only through our verified channels, including our official website, Huduma Contact and Tele-Counselling Centre 1919, and verified social media accounts," the statement added.

Huduma Kenya further urged Kenyans to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any recruitment-related information before acting on it.

"We urge citizens to remain vigilant and to confirm any information directly with Huduma Kenya before taking action. Any suspicious documents should be reported immediately," the statement concluded.