Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and two other executors of the estate of former Nyeri Governor, the late Nderitu Gachagua, have published his will detailing how his property was shared.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and two other executors of the estate of former Nyeri Governor, the late Nderitu Gachagua, have published his will detailing how his property was shared.

In the will published on the local dailies on Wednesday, April 8, the executors said it aims to set the record straight following contestation from a section of the late Nderitu’s family.

“The Executors would have preferred to limit the publication of affairs of the Estate to court filings and requisite engagement with the beneficiaries rather than engage in public discourse.

“However, the magnitude of inaccurate and misleading information disseminated widely in both mainstream and social media constrains the Executors, drawing on information and records mostly in the public domain through court and other filings, to come out to clear the air for the benefit of all parties concerned,” read the statement.

File image of the late Nderitu Gachagua.

According to the will, there are 23 beneficiaries of the former Nyeri Governor’s estate and three executors who include Gachagua, Senior Counsel Njuguna Reguru, and quantity surveyor Mwaura Mathenge.

In the distribution of assets, one house in Langata or Karen was assigned to Nderitu’s first wife, Margaret Nyokabi, in trust for family members.

Two houses in Karen, Nairobi, and Nyeri County were allocated to the deceased’s second wife, Margaret Wathiegieni.

The ancestral home in Kiamariga, Nyeri County, was given to the former governor’s sons, Kenneth Gachagua and Jason Kariuki.

The executors noted that the deceased had a debt of Ksh 1.07 billion owed to banks and other creditors.

The debt was settled following the sale of Olive Gardens (Ksh412 million), Queensgate (Ksh590 million), and Vipingo Beach Resort (Ksh250 million).

In the distribution of the net surplus cash, Susan Kirigo, Mercy Wanjira, Keneth Gachagua, and Jason Kariuki received 10 percent each.

Martha Kirigo, Margaret Nyokabi, Margret Karungaru, Eve Mukami, and Gachagua received 5 percent each.

Susan Wanjiru and Dorcas Rigathi received 2 percent each, while Lilian Wamuyu and Linda Muthoni received 1 percent.

Administrative costs and liabilities to third parties took 11 percent, and 5 percent went to the three executors of the will

Further, Gachagua was allocated his late brother’s shares in Mweiga homes.

This comes weeks after a section of Nderitu’s family wrote to President William Ruto seeking intervention over the alleged doctoring of the late governor’s will.

The family urged President Ruto to initiate investigations into an alleged forgery of Nderitu’s will and facilitate the return of all transferred assets and properties belonging to their father.

Speaking on Sunday, March 29, Ruto issued a warning to Gachagua, accusing him of disinheriting his late brother’s family.

Ruto dismissed ongoing political attacks against him, saying he would ensure that property taken from Gachagua's late brother's family is returned.

"I am telling them to continue with the insults, but the property of widows and orphans - you will return it. There is no way you will escape that. That hotel in Nairobi, return it; that house in Kilifi, return it," he said.

Ruto noted that while he can handle criticism directed at him, those unable to defend themselves must be protected and supported.

"Keep insulting me, I am a man, and I can defend myself. But widows and orphans cannot defend themselves. I will defend them; even before God, we will defend them," he added.