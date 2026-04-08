Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested an ex-convict in connection with cyber fraud.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested an ex-convict in connection with cyber fraud.

In an update on Tuesday, April 7, DCI said the suspect identified as Morris Kithinji Tirimiti was nabbed in Igembe North, Meru County.

The operation was conducted by DCI detectives working jointly with Police Officers in Igembe North.

“Acting on credible intelligence today evening, sleuths from Igembe North, working jointly with their KPS counterparts under the leadership of the OCS and the Sub-County Criminal Investigating Officer, launched a swift and coordinated operation in the Irindii area of Laare.

“The target, a convicted felon identified as Morris Kithinji Tirimiti, a man believed to be at the center of suspicious digital activities in the area,” read the DCI statement.

File image of Safaricom SIM cards recovered by DCI detectives.

After arresting the suspect, the DCI sleuths conducted a search that led to the recovery of six mobile phones, all suspected of having been used in fraudulent operations.

The officers also recovered a staggering 39 SIM cards, of which 33 were registered under Safaricom PLC and six under Airtel.

Preliminary background checks on the suspect revealed that he previously served a 12-year prison sentence at Kamiti and Naivasha prisons after being convicted of grievous harm.

Meanwhile, detectives from DCI Igembe North have since taken over the case and are conducting further investigations to establish possible accomplices, trace victims, and uncover the full extent of the suspect’s operations.

This comes weeks after DCI officers arrested two suspects and recovered 213 stolen phones in Trans Nzoia.

The two suspects were apprehended following an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB).

“Acting on credible information, officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), supported by personnel from Matisi Police Station, raided a residence near Airport Church in Lessos.

“The operation led to the arrest of Silas Wanjala (24) and Job Kiberenge Sikuku (28), who remain in custody,” DCI said.

A search in the residence led to the recovery of 213 mobile phones of assorted types, a Pandora machine suspected to be used in mobile phone reprogramming, and three HP laptops.