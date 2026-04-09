Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a probe into the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a probe into the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8 evening, DCI condemned the attack, terming it brazen and cowardly.

The investigative agency wished Osotsi a quick recovery and extended its sympathies to his family and Vihiga County residents following the incident.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) strongly condemns the brazen and cowardly attack on Vihiga Senator Hon. Godfrey Osotsi that occurred at Java House-West End Mall in Kisumu.

“We wish the Senator a swift and full recovery. Our thoughts are also with his family members and the people of Vihiga County following this unfortunate incident,” read part of the statement.

File image of the Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi's attack in Kisumu.

DCI said that the motive behind the attack on the Vihiga Senator is yet to be established, but noted that detectives are pursuing crucial leads following a forensic analysis of the CCTV footage.

“At this stage, the motive behind the attack has not been established. Our detectives are actively pursuing very crucial leads following a detailed forensic analysis of the available CCTV footage,” DCI stated.

The agency called on members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculation as investigations continue.

“The DCI is fully committed to getting to the bottom of this matter and will ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. Members of the public will be kept informed as investigations progress,” DCI added.

Senator Osotsi was attacked on Wednesday morning at a Java House outlet at Western Mall in Kisumu.

The incident, captured on surveillance cameras, showed two men, one wearing a cap, black t-shirt, and pants, and another a white hoodie and white cargo pants, raining kicks and blows at the Senator.

A staff member is seen attempting to intervene and stop the attack, but he is warned by one of the attackers, forcing him to back away.

Siaya Governor James Orengo termed the attack on the Vihiga Senator a calculated and deliberate act.

"The barbaric, early morning ambush on Linda Mwananchi, Principal and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at Java House, Western Mall in Kisumu, is a disgusting display of cowardice. Make no mistake, this was not a random act of violence," he said.

Orengo linked the incident to a broader pattern, suggesting that it was part of a sustained effort to intimidate certain political voices.

"This is a clearly coordinated and organized pattern of intimidation aimed at silencing the voices of the people, coming as a second direct hit after the violent assault at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel on the eve of our Kakamega Rally," he added.