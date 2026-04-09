Editor's Review The National Treasury has declared vacancies for four independent directors in the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) Board.

The National Treasury has declared vacancies for four independent directors in the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) Board.

In a public notice on Thursday, April 9, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the positions.

“The NIF Governance Council is in the process of recruiting members of the Board for the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) as per section 13 of the National Infrastructure Act, 2026. Pursuant therefrom, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury hereby invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the vacant positions,” read the notice in part.

NIF is managed by a board of directors that consists of four persons who are independent directors. The members of the board appoint a Chairperson from amongst the four independent members.

All four independent directors are recruited competitively by the Governing Council of the fund.

File image of CS John Mbadi.

To qualify to be an independent director of NIF, candidates are required to be persons of high integrity and must hold a minimum of a university degree in finance, accounting, engineering, economics, law, or a related field from a university recognized in Kenya.

The candidates must also have at least ten years of professional experience in a relevant field, must have served in a senior management or leadership position for a period of at least five years, and must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The Treasury noted that candidates applying for the positions will be disqualified if they fall within the conditions stated in section 15 (1) of the NIF Act, 2026, or are serving public officers.

Successful applicants will serve on the NIF board for a term of three years, renewable once, subject to satisfactory performance.

How to Apply

Interested candidates for the positions are required to submit an application sealed in plain envelopes, stating the referenced position on top, and mail it to The Secretariat, The National Treasury, Treasury Building, Harambee Avenue, P.O. Box 30007-00100, Nairobi.

Applicants can alternatively deliver their applications to the office of the Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury, on the 14th Floor, Treasury Building, Harambee Avenue.

A soft copy of the application should be emailed to: [email protected].

The application should include: a detailed curriculum vitae, with at least three referees and their contacts, including telephone numbers, and a copy of the National Identity Card.

Candidates should also attach clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and a registered Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The deadline for submitting the applications is Monday, 25th April 2026, at 5:00 PM.

This comes a week after President William Ruto appointed CS Mbadi as the Chairperson of the newly constituted National Infrastructure Fund Governing Council.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 1, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei confirmed that the appointments follow the enactment of the new law.

In addition to Mbadi as Chairperson, Ruto appointed statutory members who include Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge and Attorney-General Dorcas Agik Oduor.

The Head of State further appointed Prof. Benedict Oramah, Faith Boinett, and Paul Russo to the NIF governing council.

"The establishment of the Fund is a transformative step in the nation's journey towards inclusive development. The Act anchors a strategic shift from a predominantly debt-driven model to a sustainable, investment-led approach, designed to mobilise private capital and enhance delivery of commercially viable infrastructure projects," Koskei stated.