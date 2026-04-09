Editor's Review The Kenya Pipeline Company PLC (KPC) has announced changes in its top leadership following the resignation of its Managing Director, Joe Sang.

The Kenya Pipeline Company PLC (KPC) has announced changes in its top leadership following the resignation of its Managing Director, Joe Sang.

In a statement on Thursday, April 9, the company confirmed that Sang stepped down from his role as Managing Director with effect from April 3.

KPC acknowledged Sang’s contributions during his time in office, highlighting his role in steering the company to record-breaking performance and institutional achievements.

"The Board expresses its sincere appreciation for his service and dedication to the Company and to Kenya's energy sector and wishes him well in his future endeavours," the statement read.

According to KPC, Sang, who had served since January 2023, oversaw a period in which KPC recorded its highest profitability in its 52-year history.

He also secured the prestigious Company of the Year Award in 2025, and successfully listed its shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

To ensure a smooth leadership transition, the board has appointed Pius Mwendwa, the company's General Manager - Finance, as an interim successor.

"To ensure continuity of leadership and the uninterrupted conduct of the Company's operations, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 8 April 2026, formally appointed Mr. Pius Mwendwa, the Company's General Manager - Finance, as Acting Managing Director with effect from 8 April 2026, having initially assigned him the duties of that office on 3 April 2026," the statement added.

Mwendwa brings extensive institutional knowledge to the role, having joined KPC in August 2010 and steadily risen through the ranks within the Finance function.

File image of Pius Mwendwa

His career progression has seen him serve as Chief Accountant, Corporate Finance Manager, and ultimately General Manager (Finance) since 2020, where he has held executive oversight over Finance & Accounts, Revenue & Commercial Services, and ICT departments.

Before joining KPC, he spent over a decade at Nation Media Group, where he rose to the position of Group Management Accountant, gaining valuable experience in financial management, reporting, and corporate governance within a publicly listed company.

Academically, Mwendwa holds a Master of Commerce (Finance Option) from Strathmore University and a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

This development comes days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) appointed Dr. Eng. Joseph Oketch as its acting Director General following the resignation of former Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

In a communication on Sunday, April 5, EPRA’s board said the appointment was made in recognition of the authority’s mandate as Kenya’s regulator for the energy and petroleum sector.

Oketch currently heads EPRA’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Directorate, where he oversees the formulation, review, and monitoring of regulations, standards, and codes governing Kenya’s electricity and renewable energy sub-sectors.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in the energy industry to the role.

Before joining EPRA a decade ago, Oketch held senior positions at Kenya Power and the Rural Electrification Authority, building a strong track record in power sector management and development.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nairobi, a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from Kenyatta University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management from the University of Nairobi, and a PhD in Strategic Management from Kenyatta University.

Oketch is also a member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) and the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM), and is a registered professional engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).