Editor's Review "When you look at the CCTV footage, Senator Osotsi is seen sitting with a very beautiful lady."

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, on Thursday, April 9, asked DCI Director Amin Mohamed to investigate the woman who was with Senator Godfrey Osotsi at the restaurant before the attack in Kisumu.

Kaluma told DCI Amin, who appeared before the National Assembly Administration and Internal Security Committee on revamping the Anti-Narcotics Unit, that she was a person of interest.

He questioned the actions of the woman in question after the goons began attacking the Vihiga Senator.

"When you look at the CCTV footage, Senator Osotsi is seen sitting with a very beautiful lady who is seen running out instead of shouting for people to help him," Kaluma stated.

The MP urged local leaders not to make assumptions that the attack on Osotsi was politically motivated and to allow the DCI to complete the investigations.

A file image of Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma.

On his part, DCI Amin confirmed that the agency had already obtained the CCTV clips from the restaurant and was working with members of the public to identify the assailants.

In Nairobi, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi refuted claims that the Senator had been attacked after he was caught up in a love triangle.

He alleged that the goons had been deployed to cause harm to Osotsi because of his political stand. Amisi made reference to the incident where goons were waiting for the Linda Mwananchi team at the airport.

"I see some sentiments on social media trying to portray it as a love affair. When these goons were paraded in Kisumu airport, what love affair was there?" Amisi questioned.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka threatened to take action against Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo over the attack.

Kalonzo called for President William Ruto to relieve Omollo of his duties and demand that Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen address the issue.

Osotsi was attacked by a group of about 20 men in broad daylight while at a coffee shop in Kisumu. The men beat up the Senator, who sustained injuries in the altercation.

Senator Edwin confirmed that the Vihiga Senator had to be airlifted to Nairobi to receive medical attention. The DCI and several politicians issued statements condemning the attack.