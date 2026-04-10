Editor's Review Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has raised alarm over an alleged plan to disrupt his party’s upcoming rally in Kikuyu Town scheduled for Saturday.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has raised alarm over an alleged plan to disrupt his party’s upcoming rally in Kikuyu Town scheduled for Saturday, April 11.

In a statement on Friday, April 10, he accused Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and elements within the police service of orchestrating chaos to derail the meeting.

Gachagua claimed that previous remarks by Ichung’wah amounted to threats and pointed to specific incidents to back his concerns.

He cited a March 25 event at Alliance High School grounds, attended by the Deputy President, where Ichung'wah allegedly made provocative comments, as well as remarks made in Parliament on April 9, warning about alleged plans to ferry goons into Kikuyu Town.

"We are raising concerns over a planned disruption of our meeting scheduled for Saturday the 11th April 2026 in Kikuyu Town. In several, well documented instances the Kikuyu Constituency Member of Parliament, one Mr. Kimani Ichung'wa, has made direct, and veiled threats targeting our meeting," the statement read.

Gachagua questioned why no action had been taken against the MP despite what he termed as clear warning signs.

"We have noted that despite the blatant threats and admission that he is privy to crimes that may be committed, the MP has not been summoned for further explanation and no action has been taken," the statement added.

Gachagua went on to allege that intelligence reports indicated a detailed plan involving both hired groups and police officers to create disorder during the rally.

"We have intelligence and confirmation from the ground that pursuant to his proclamations the MP is organising violence with goons and the police. The organised goons are to create mayhem, vandalise people's businesses, attack targeted establishments in order to trigger the police who will join in by using teargas and ammunition in veiled intervention but in reality, the police will be stepping in as back up to the goons with an aim of scuttling our meeting," the statement continued.

In addition, Gachagua claimed that access routes into Kikuyu Town would be deliberately blocked to frustrate his supporters and expose them to attacks.

"The MP has further organised to block main roads in and out of Kikuyu Town by stalling heavy vehicles across the highways with an excuse of mechanical breakdowns in order to block our access to the venue while making attacks on our convoy easier," the statement further read.

According to the DCP leader, planning meetings involving both alleged goons and police officers have already taken place.

He referenced a meeting held on April 9 at Kentmere Club along Limuru Road, attended by senior county security officials, as part of the coordination efforts.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua stressed that his party operates within the law and has a track record of holding peaceful gatherings across Kiambu County and beyond, listing several recent meetings in Gatundu North, Juja, Kabete, and Githunguri constituencies.

"Democracy for the Citizens Party is a legally registered party as provided in the laws of Kenya, and has held many peaceful meetings in the country, particularly, and recently in Kiambu County," the statement noted.

Gachagua insisted that there was no justification for singling out Kikuyu Town as a potential hotspot for violence, arguing that any unrest would be deliberately engineered.

“All these meetings were peaceful and orderly. What makes Kikuyu Town special and predisposed to violence? Mr. Ichung'wa has the intention of creating the violence and blaming it on our Party. Kikuyu Town is part of Kenya and does not operate on a separate set of laws outside of the laws that govern this Country, unless Mr. Ichung'wa is the law by which Kikuyu Constituency operates," the statement explained.

The DCP leader also directed his remarks to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, urging him to ensure law enforcement remains neutral and protects citizens.

"We are asking you as the Inspector General of the National Police Service to stop the police being used to harm the very people you are supposed to protect and to deal with the goons and the organised violence against our meeting," the statement read

Gachagua concluded with a warning, holding top security officials and political leaders accountable for any unrest that may occur during the planned rally.

"Any violence in Kikuyu Town on Saturday the 11th April 2026, the IG, Kimani Ichung'wa and the Police Commanders in Kiambu County and Kikuyu Sub-County will be held liable and responsible," the statement concluded.

While announcing plans to hold a political rally in Kikuyu, Gachagua revealed that he had engaged local leaders and accepted an invitation to address residents this Saturday.

"This morning, I had the opportunity to meet with leaders from the DCP in Kikuyu constituency. I accepted their invitation to hold a public rally in Kikuyu township on Saturday, 11th April 2026, at 1:00 PM," he said in a statement on Tuesday, April 7.

Gachagua disclosed that the rally will not be limited to local leaders, noting that principals of the United Alternative Government will also attend.

"Additionally, I have agreed to their request to invite the principals of the United Alternative Government to participate in the event," he added.

At the same time, Gachagua hit out at Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, accusing him of threatening to unleash violence against those planning to organize gatherings in the area.

"I have been advised not to be intimidated by Kimani Ichung’wa, who has publicly threatened to unleash violence against leaders and members of the public if the DCP plans a meeting in the constituency," he continued.

Gachagua insisted that no part of the country is out of bounds for political activity, stressing constitutional protections that allow citizens to assemble and associate freely.

"I have assured them that Kikuyu constituency is part of the Republic of Kenya and, like all other regions, is governed by the rule of law and the Constitution, which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association," he further said.