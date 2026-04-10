Editor's Review Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) employee Shadrack Makembo, who was attacked while on duty in Isiolo County, has died.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) employee Shadrack Makembo, who was attacked while on duty in Isiolo County, has died.

In a statement on Friday, April 10, KPLC said Makembo passed away on Thursday, April 9, evening after being airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

“Kenya Power deeply regrets to announce the passing of one of our staff members, Mr. Shadrack Makembo, who was attacked on Thursday while on duty at Checheles area near Isiolo Town.

“Despite receiving emergency treatment at the incident area and later being airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment, Mr. Makembo sadly succumbed to his injuries last evening,” the statement read in part.

KPLC extended its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Makembo following his demise. The utility company promised to stand with Makembo’s family during the difficult period.

File image of a Kenya Power truck.

“The Company extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Makembo’s family, friends, and colleagues, and continues to stand with them during this difficult time,” KPLC stated.

Further, Kenya Power said preliminary investigations into the incident indicate that there was a suspected fraudulent electricity consumption at the premises where the incident occurred.

KPLC said it working closely with authorities to ensure the suspect behind the attack, Sheikh Mayo is arrested.

“We strongly condemn this criminal act and are working closely with the investigating authorities to ensure that the suspect, Sheikh Mayo, who remains at large, is apprehended and brought to justice,” KPLC added.

On Thursday, the company said Makembo was working as a meter reader when he was attacked.

KPLC noted that he suffered serious injuries during the attack and required urgent medical intervention.

"The employee sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Nairobi this afternoon for specialised treatment," KPLC said.

The company pointed out that this is not an isolated case, indicating a troubling pattern of hostility directed at its workers.

"While the matter has been reported to the authorities, we wish to note that this is sadly not an isolated incident. Some of our employees have previously been attacked while carrying out their duties," the statement further read.