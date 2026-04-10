Editor's Review Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued an update on the progress toward the formation of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued an update on the progress toward the formation of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

In a statement on Friday, April 10, Murkomen said he had already engaged the team responsible for driving the initiative forward, noting the government’s focus on meeting the set deadline.

"As per the directive of President William Ruto and the cooperation agreement between the National Government and the Nairobi City County Government, we are committed to establishing the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit by the 1st of May.

"This morning, I convened a meeting of the technical committee spearheading the formation and operationalization of the unit to get the implementation progress report," he said.

Murkomen explained that the proposed unit is specifically designed to address the unique security demands of a densely populated urban center like Nairobi, where rapid growth continues to strain existing policing structures.

"The unit, which is critical in managing the security of a high population metropolis, is aimed at making the city safer for residents, visitors and investors," he added.

File image of Kipchumba Murkomen during a meeting with senior government officials

This comes a week after the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja launched the Administration Police Service Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit - Del Monte Sector.

In a statement on Thursday, April 3, the National Police Service said the unit was established in response to concerns raised during the Jukwaa la Usalama - Kiambu Chapter.

NPS stated that stakeholders requested more coordinated, responsive and community-centred security solutions.

"The newly established deployment is a strategic response designed to deliver a dedicated, intelligence-led approach to safeguarding the investment, employees, and the neighbouring community.

"It will enhance surveillance, strengthen rapid response, and ensure a sustained law enforcement presence in the area," the statement read in part.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, who was also present at the launch, emphasised that investments such as Del Monte needed to be safeguarded through robust, well-coordinated measures.

Masengeli explained that securing the investment would not only protect the company’s operations but also secure the livelihoods that depend on them.

On his part, Wayne Cook, the Managing Director of Del Monte Kenya, welcomed the partnership with the NPS.

Cook stated that it was anchored on the principles of responsible, community-conscious policing, with a strong focus on safeguarding both the company’s operations and the surrounding communities.