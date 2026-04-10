Editor's Review Matiang'i reminded PS Omollo of once-powerful former Interior PSs who were used and dumped.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matinag'i, on Friday, April 10, reminded Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo that power was transient amid links to the attack on Senator Godfrey Ososti.





Speaking at a United Opposition rally in Masinga, Matiang'i told Omollo that several Interior PSs had once been very powerful but eventually led normal lives.





He drew parallels between the PS and Hezekiah Oyugi, who served in the role during the late President Daniel Moi, and was used to frustrate opponents before being dumped.





"There used to be a PS of Interior known as Hezekiah Oyugi, who was as short as him. But today, he is no longer with us.





"The path is the same. Don't think that because you have the power, you will use goons to attack people who do not share the same beliefs or political views as you," Matiang'i stated.





A file image of Interior PS Raymond Omollo







The Juilee Party presidential hopeful warned that the country could plunge into chaos if the current trend of using goons to settle political scores continued.





He questioned the safety of the ordinary citizen, given that an elected leader with state security could be attacked in broad daylight.





Matiang'i revealed that the United Opposition would raise an alarm with international bodies in what he claims are deliberate efforts by the Kenya Kwanza regime to cause anarchy in the country.





"The coming week, we will have a meeting to address this issue because we need to tell the whole world that the Kenyan government wants to cause national conflict so that we can end up like Haiti," he reiterated.





Gachagua added to the warning by his political partner. He warned PS Omollo that President William Ruto was only suing him to achieve political goals.





He sensationally claimed that apart from using him to deploy goons, Ruto was using Omollo to end ODM's dominance in Luo Nyanza.





The DCP leader claimed that if ODM did not insist on zoning, then they would lose all seats in their major strongholds.





Leaders from the United Opposition and the ODM Linda Mwanachi group have accused the PS of allegedly masterminding the attack on Osotsi.





The PS has not come out to confirm or deny the allegations. So far, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.



