Editor's Review The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued a health alert after residents in Thika, Kiambu County, killed and slaughtered a hyena.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued a health alert after residents in Thika, Kiambu County, killed and slaughtered a hyena.

In a statement on Saturday, April 11 night, KWS said the hyena was found feeding on dumped poultry remains in Kamenu Location.

Angry residents chased and killed the animal before KWS response teams arrived at the scene.

According to the service, several individuals escaped with parts of the carcass, including internal organs.

“This morning at around 0800hrs, a hyena was found feeding on dumped poultry remains in Kamenu Location, Thika West Sub-County, Kiambu County (near Thika). The animal was surrounded by residents, chased, killed, and slaughtered before response teams arrived. Several individuals fled with parts of the carcass, including internal organs,” KWS stated.

File image of KWS rangers.

The wildlife service cautioned members of the public against handling or consuming any meat from the animal.

KWS noted that hyenas are scavengers and carry dangerous diseases that can be transmitted to humans.

“Members of the public are strongly warned not to handle or consume any meat from the animal.

“Hyenas are scavengers and may carry dangerous diseases such as Rabies, Anthrax, Brucellosis, and foodborne infections like Salmonella infection and E. coli infection,” KWS warned.

Further, KWS urged anyone in possession of the hyena carcass to surrender it immediately to authorities.

The service also advised individuals who have come into contact with the meat to seek immediate medical attention.

“The killing and consumption of wildlife is illegal and punishable by law,” KWS added.

This comes days after KWS officers arrested six suspects and recovered 200 kilograms of suspected giraffe meat in Garissa County.

The suspects were apprehended after the KWS officers intercepted a white Suzuki Alto along the Garissa–Daadab road in Fafi Constituency.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the giraffe meat alongside a giraffe head carcass.

The officers also recovered seven assorted mobile phones believed to be instrumental in coordinating the illegal operation.

The six suspects were initially held at Garissa Police Station before being transferred to KWS Headquarters in Nairobi, where they await arraignment.