Editor's Review Leon Malala, the son of DCP Deputy Party leader Cleophas Malala, has announced his intention to vie for a Member of Parliament seat.

Leon Malala, the son of DCP Deputy Party leader Cleophas Malala, has announced his intention to vie for a Member of Parliament seat.

Speaking in Nyeri on Saturday, April 11, Leon noted the potential of young people, framing his bid as a generational call to action rather than a traditional political ambition.

He highlighted the strength of the youth demographic and their capacity to influence meaningful change across the nation.

"First, I would like to say that the youth of this country are the biggest asset. We have the numbers, we have the voice, and we have the ability to change this nation; it is our time to lead, even software has updates," he said.

Leon clarified that his decision to run for office is not rooted in personal ambition or family legacy, but rather in response to what he described as a leadership gap in the country.

"I want to state very clearly that I am not a politician, I do not aspire to be a politician, I have never dreamt of being a politician, but today, I am going to vie for Member of Parliament. Not because I want to, not because of my dad, but because of the kind of leadership that this country has offered," he added.

File image of Cleophas Malala

Elsewhere, this comes a month after Malala denied claims that he had double-crossed former Deputy President and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.

He denounced claims by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina that he had met with some MCAs from Kirinyaga County to fight Gachagua.

Malala admitted to meeting the Ward Representatives, but maintained that it was only to prepare them for their meeting with the DCP Party Leader.

"Yesterday evening, I had fruitful consultative engagements with elected members of the county assembly of Kirinyaga ahead of today's meeting with our Party Leader H.E Rigathi Gachagua," the statement read in part.

Malala added that the meeting was meant to draw people towards Gachagua, not away from him. He affirmed his allegiance to DCP.

"We are focused on enhancing political inclusivity as we prepare for the forthcoming general election. Chama iko imara. We scatter none but gather all," he wrote.

The statement by Malala and the events that took place at Wamunyoro have left the Woman Rep with an egg on her face.

In the photo shared by Malala, the MCAs whom he met were part of the 10 hosted by Gachagua at his Nyeri home.

Gachagua explained he deliberated with the MCAs, including the Deputy Speaker of the County Assembly, about his upcoming tour of Kirinyaga County.

He welcomed the Ward Reps to the DCP party and urged them to remain steadfast in the face of any harassment and intimidation that could follow their political decision.

In her rant, Maina claimed that Malala paid some MCAs Ksh20,000 to attend a meeting whose agenda was to create a splinter group to fight the former DP.