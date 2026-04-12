Editor's Review Uganda has been hit by a widespread electricity blackout after a sudden disruption to the national grid on Sunday morning.

Uganda has been hit by a widespread electricity blackout after a sudden disruption to the national grid on Sunday, April 12.

In a statement, the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) confirmed the incident, noting that the disruption was recorded shortly before 9 a.m.

"Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) informs the general public that a nationwide power outage occurred on 12th April 2026 at 8:53 AM," the statement read.

UETCL explained that response teams had already been deployed to address the issue, with engineers working to restore power as quickly as possible while also trying to determine what caused the blackout.

"Our technical teams have commenced efforts to restore the national grid in the shortest time possible and investigating the cause of the incident," the statement added.

UETCL acknowledged the inconvenience caused to the public and appealed for patience as restoration efforts continue across the country.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate the public's patience during the restoration process," the statement concluded.

File image of a substation in Uganda

Elsewhere, this comes days after a Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) employee, Shadrack Makembo, who was attacked while on duty in Isiolo County, died.

In a statement on Friday, April 10, KPLC said Makembo passed away on Thursday, April 9, evening after being airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

“Kenya Power deeply regrets to announce the passing of one of our staff members, Mr. Shadrack Makembo, who was attacked on Thursday while on duty at Checheles area near Isiolo Town.

"Despite receiving emergency treatment at the incident area and later being airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment, Mr. Makembo sadly succumbed to his injuries last evening," the statement read in part.

KPLC extended its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Makembo, promising to stand with his family during the difficult period.

"The Company extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Makembo’s family, friends, and colleagues, and continues to stand with them during this difficult time," the statement added.

Further, Kenya Power said preliminary investigations into the incident indicate that there was a suspected fraudulent electricity consumption at the premises where the incident occurred.

KPLC said it working closely with authorities to ensure the suspect behind the attack, Sheikh Mayo, is arrested.

"We strongly condemn this criminal act and are working closely with the investigating authorities to ensure that the suspect, Sheikh Mayo, who remains at large, is apprehended and brought to justice," the statement concluded.