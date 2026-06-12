Editor's Review Gachagua advised Wetang'ula not to bank on Ruto's word, as he had made promises to several other leaders.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua poured cold water on National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula's 2032 presidential bid.

Speaking on Friday, June 12, during a United Opposition rally in Luanda, Kakamega County, Gachagua told Wetang'ula not to count on President William Ruto's support in 2032.

He claimed that Ruto had pledged to support several leaders for the top seat in 2032, but that it was impossible to bank on his words.

"He has promised Wetang'ula the Presidency in 2032. In Mount Kenya, he has promised Kindiki; in the Coast, he has promised Hassan Joho; he has even promised the man who struggles to walk, Oburu, the seat in 2032. Isn't this man (Ruto) a liar?" Gachagua posed.

The DCP Leader drew parallels between Ruto and a woman with multiple male partners, adding that he could not be trusted.

A file photo of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula

"Surely, can a woman have four male spouses because he has promised the seat to four leaders?" he stated.

Gachagua opined that before Ruto promises the Presidency to the Abaluhya community, he should first deliver the promises he made to them in 2022, including development projects.

He argued that while he fulfilled the promise he made to Wetang'ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi by rewarding them with their respective positions in government, he had left the people of the Western Region high and dry.

The ex-DP claimed that Wetang'ula and Mudavadi had put their personal interests ahead of those of the Luhya Community and asked the latter to ditch them.

His statement came days after Ruto's Aide Farouk Kibet declared that the Presidency would go to the Western Region in 2032.

Several elected leaders from the region demanded that the National Assembly Speaker be named as Ruto's running mate in the August 2022 polls.

They argued that it would allow Wetang'ula to familiarise himself with the presidency ahead of 2032.

However, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku told off the leaders eyeing the Deputy Presidency. He declared that the seat was a preserve of the incumbent, Kithure Kindiki.