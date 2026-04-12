Editor's Review Members of the Akorino church convened at State House Nairobi for a thanksgiving service.

Former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has taken offence at the Akorino church for organising a service at State House, Nairobi.

The church convened at the state house grounds o Sunday, April 12, for a thanksgiving service.

Reacting to the event, Gachagua said the church called on President William Ruto on their individual capacities and that they were not representing the Mt Kenya community.

He further asserted that the religious leaders had been baited with monies to gather at State House for political optics.

"For the Akorino going to state house, please speak for your stomachs, not us. You join the long list of traitors who have turned against their own to fill their stomachs. Ksh100 million has been prepared for you," Gachagua said.

Further, Gachagua cautioned Ruto after a recent scuffle between Kikuyu elders and the police.

Members of the Akorino church at State House Nairobi.

The elders had gathered in Githunguri for cultural rites, during which they curse the state for putting up affordable housing units in a parcel hosting their shrine.

Police lobbed teargas in the scuffle.

Acccording to Gachagua, the force by the state against the elders was an affront to the Mt Kenya community.

"William Ruto, you have now crossed the Red line. Destroying our cultural shrine and sending police to beat and humiliate our elders is declaring war on our community," he said.

The DCP leader argued that the Akorino church event at State House would not succeed in washing away the soiling of the community.

"You have morning summoned members the Akorino sect to state house to pray for you and sanitize you for profiling and persecuting our community," he said.

Meanwhile, Gachagua has declared political war against elected leaders in Mt Kenya who are working with the president.

According to, working with Ruto is akin to betraying the community, arguing that Ruto is an enemy of the community who should not be entertained.

Gachagua is accusing MPs who participated on his impeachment in 2024, calling on his supporters not to re-elect them in the next years elections.