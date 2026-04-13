Editor's Review A sombre mood has engulfed the local football fraternity following the tragic death of Brayan Munene, a player for Nakuru-based Tisa Boys FC.

A sombre mood has engulfed the local football fraternity following the tragic death of Brayan Munene, a player for Tisa Boys FC, who collapsed and passed away during a friendly match.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed on Monday, April 13, by Super Nax FC, who paid tribute to the young footballer while extending condolences to his family and teammates.

The club described Munene as more than just a player, highlighting the impact he had on those around him both on and off the pitch.

"Brayan was not just a talented footballer, but a passionate teammate, a friend, and an inspiration to many both on and off the pitch.

"His commitment, energy, and love for the game will always be remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," the statement read.

Super Nax FC also expressed deep sympathy for those closest to him, acknowledging the pain being felt across the football community.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, teammates, and the entire Tisa Boys FC fraternity during this incredibly difficult time. May you find strength and comfort in the memories you shared with him," the statement added.

File image of Brayan Munene

This comes two months after Kakamega Homeboyz defender Silas Abungana passed away.

In a statement on Thursday, February 5, Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club said Abungana died on Wednesday, February 4, while receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital.

The club disclosed that Abungana succumbed to head injuries he sustained during an attack on Tuesday, February 3.

"Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club is deeply devastated by the untimely demise of Silas Abungana. The club can confirm that Silas passed away a few minutes before midnight on Wednesday,4 February, while receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital, after succumbing to head injuries sustained during an attack on Tuesday, 3 February night," read the statement in part.

Kakamega Homeboyz further appealed to members of the public to give privacy to Abungana’s family and friends as they mourn his death.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we respectfully request privacy for Silas’ family, teammates, friends, and club officials as we come to terms with this unimaginable loss. The club will issue further communication in due course. Rest in Peace, Silas," the club added.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Vice President McDonald Mariga condoled with Abungana’s family and friends, saying it was heartbreaking to wake up to the news of the player’s death.

"Heartbreaking news to wake up to. Condolences to the family of Silas Abungana, his teammates, friends, and the entire Kakamega Homeboyz family. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mariga said.