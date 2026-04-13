Editor's Review Wandayi explained that the fuel did not meet the KEBS standards.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, on Monday, April 13, explained why the 60,000 metric tonnes of super petrol imported in the fuel scandal were declared substandard.

Appearing before the National Assembly Energy Committee, Wandayi revealed that the oxygenates of the consignment exceeded the allowed limits.

He claimed that the levels of certain chemicals in the imported petrol fuel were outside the required specifications.

"On March 27, Kenya Pipeline received the load port report of the analysis for the consignment. Based on the report of analysis, the state department for petroleum sent a waiver of certain parameters that were out of specification.

"As per the load port report of analysis, the oxygen, manganese, sulphur and benzene were observed to exceed the limit provided in KS EAS158;2025," Wandayi stated.

A file image of a vehicle fuelling at a station.



Oxygenates in petroleum refer to both naturally occurring contaminants in crude oil and added components in refined fuels.

They impact the crude oil refinery process and determine the product quality, corrosion, and safety.

The Energy CS denied claims of any interference during the tests conducted by the Kenya Pipeline Company to determine the quality of the fuel.

" KPC conducted due diligence for the consignment as per its internal procedures, including review of the load port report of analysis after it was submitted by the importer, and pre- and post-recharge testing by the KPC laboratory," he stated.

Wandayi added that his Ministry was reviewing its processes to optimise them and ensure compliance with the law at all times.

He assured Kenyans that they were safe since the importer of the substandard fuel had ensured that the product was not sold in the Kenyan market.

While responding to calls for his resignation, Wandayi argued that the investigations would reveal that there is no need to stop him from discharging his duties as Energy CS.

The uncovering of the import scandal led to the arrest of Former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo, and ex-Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang.

DCI detectives recovered Ksh500 million from the homes of the three, who have resigned from office.