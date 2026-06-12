Editor's Review Muturi claimed that Ruto was using the facility to hide the truth from Kenyans.

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi on Friday, June 12, sensationally claimed that the Ebola Quarantine facility set to be established at the Nanyuki Air Base in Laikipia County is a conduit for smuggling gold.





Speaking at a United Opposition rally in Kakamega County, Muturi alleged that the facility would be the exit point of the gold purportedly smuggled from the Democratic Republic of Congo.





He asserted that the idea of an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility was conceived so that it acts as a veil for a bigger sinister plan.





"The truth of the matter is that the facility will be used to smuggle gold from the DRC. Ruto does not want the gold from Khwisero to benefit the locals here and in Ikolomani," Muturi alleged.





The ex-AG further accused the Kenya Kwanza government of sidelining the Western Region in the 2026/27 National Budget.





A file photo of former AG Justin Muturi speaking during a United Opposition rally.







He stated that the state had not allocated any funds to agriculture, industries and gold mining in the region.





On his part, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya questioned why Ruto accepted to set up the Ebola facility in Kenya, yet America, a first-world country, did not accept its own citizens who had contracted the virus.





Natembeya claimed that the Western Region had suffered the most under the Kenya Kwanza regime as many industries had either been shut down or sold to private firms.





He urged the residents from the region to rally behind the United Opposition and the Linda Mwananchi team. The Governor confirmed that the two factions would unite to form the next government.





The United Opposition leaders are on a popularisation tour of the Western Region. The leaders believe that they can unite the region to speak with one voice and support their quest to remove Ruto from office through the ballot.