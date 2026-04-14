Editor's Review Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o convened a high-level security meeting following the attack involving Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, and a raid at Fairways Hotel, a property associated with Irungu Nyakera.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o on Monday, April 13, convened a high-level security meeting following recent attacks in the county.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including members of the County Executive, security agencies, Members of Parliament, and Members of the County Assembly.

In a statement after the meeting, Nyong’o noted that Kisumu's reputation as a key economic hub is at risk if decisive action is not taken.

"Kisumu remains a leading investment hub and gateway to the Lake Region Economic Bloc. However, recent acts of lawlessness threaten our progress, investor confidence, and community safety," the statement read.

Notably, the meeting came in the wake of an attack involving Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at Java House located in Kisumu’s West End Mall, and a raid at Fairways Hotel, a property associated with former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera.

Condemning the incidents, Nyong'o directly linked the attacks to broader economic risks facing the county.

"We strongly condemn the recent attacks on private property and investment, particularly the incidents at Fairways Hotel and Java House West End Mall. These are criminal acts that undermine livelihoods and economic stability," the statement added.

File image of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi

Nyong’o issued a demand to the national government, urging immediate intervention to restore order and ensure accountability for those involved in the attacks.

"We call on the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to act urgently by enhancing intelligence, identifying those responsible and ensuring the swift arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators without fear and favour. The peace, stability and prosperity of Kisumu are non-negotiable," the statement concluded.

This comes days after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisumu County arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

In a statement on Thursday, April 9, the agency revealed that it had apprehended 24-year-old Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje from Nyalenda, an informal settlement in Kisumu.

The detectives also nabbed Eric Otieno, alias Dude (39), from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo, alias Tinga (27), from Nyalenda.

The three are accused of being part of the goons that attacked Osotsi at a coffee shop at West End Mall in Kisumu, leaving him badly injured.

"They are currently in police custody and are being processed for arraignment in court. Investigations have been intensified, with detectives actively pursuing additional suspects linked to the incident," the statement read in part.

The DCI thanked members of the public who have volunteered useful information to aid the ongoing investigations and urged continued cooperation as detectives work to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Furthermore, the agency promised regular updates as the investigations progressed.

The three suspects were among the goons listed by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino in an earlier press conference.