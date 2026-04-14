Editor's Review The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new maximum retail prices for petroleum products, set to take effect from Wednesday, April 15.

Motorists across the country are set to feel the pinch after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a sharp rise in fuel prices

In an update on Tuesday, April 14, EPRA confirmed that the new maximum retail prices for petroleum products will take effect from April 15 to May 14.

According to the regulator, diesel increased by Ksh40.30 per litre and super petrol rose by Ksh28.69 per litre, while kerosene prices remain unchanged.

"In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Kshs.206.97, Kshs.206.84 and Kshs.152.78 effective midnight for the next 30 days," the statement read.

EPRA explained that the new prices factor in various tax components and recent legislative adjustments affecting the petroleum sector.

"The prices are inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the VAT Act, 2013 as read with Legal Notice No.69 dated 14th April 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," the statement added.

To cushion consumers from the rising global fuel costs, EPRA said the government has reduced the VAT rate on petroleum products.

"Effectively, the Value Added Tax rate on Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene has been reduced from 16% to 13% in order to cushion consumers from the high landed cost of petroleum products as a result of the escalated prices in the international market," the statement continued.

In addition, EPRA stated that the government will tap into the Petroleum Development Levy to stabilize pump prices.

"The Government will further cushion the consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund by utilizing approximately KShs.6.2 Billion to stabilize the pump prices," the statement further read.

File image of Acting EPRA Director General Joseph Oketch

EPRA also clarified that a recent fuel shipment delivered by One Petroleum was excluded from the pricing calculations.

"We wish to reiterate that as per the earlier directive from Government, the Super Petrol delivered by One Petroleum ex MT Paloma has not been included in the computation of the applicable prices," the statement noted.

Notably, EPRA attributed the sharp price increases to a steep rise in global fuel costs over the past month.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 41.53% from US$582.11 per cubic metre in February 2026 to US$823.87 per cubic metre in March 2026; Diesel increased by 68.72% from US$636.45 per cubic metre to US$1073.2 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 105.15% from US$639.48 per cubic metre to US$1311.93 per cubic metre over the same period," the statement explained.

This comes a week after EPRA addressed reports of an artificial shortage of petroleum products across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, EPRA indicated that its investigations have uncovered practices by certain Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) that are contributing to the perceived shortage.

The authority explained that early findings suggest that some companies are withholding supply in anticipation of price changes.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are deliberately holding back sales to non-franchised petroleum retailers, otherwise known as independents, in anticipation of a price increase. This practice is tantamount to hoarding and is an offence under Section 99(1)(k) of the Petroleum Act No. 2 of 2019 (Cap 308)," the statement read.

EPRA revealed that some OMCs are also violating pricing regulations at the wholesale level.

"Further, EPRA has found out that a number of OMCs are charging ex-depot or wholesale prices higher than the recommended caps, which is also an offence under Section 99 (1)(n) of the Petroleum Act," the statement added.

The regulator issued a warning to companies engaging in such practices, outlining the legal consequences of hoarding fuel supplies.

"Accordingly, OMCs are hereby warned that companies found hoarding petroleum products shall have committed an offence under Section 99(1)(k) of the Petroleum Act and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine of not less than Ksh1 million, or a term of imprisonment of not less than one year, or to both such fine and imprisonment," the statement further read.

Here are the fuel prices;



