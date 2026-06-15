Editor's Review A rowdy group reportedly forced its way into the church compound and disrupted an ongoing meeting after confronting security personnel at the entrance.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said security agencies are pursuing individuals involved in the attack on All Saints Cathedral, assuring Kenyans that those responsible will be identified and prosecuted.

Speaking during a Sunday service and Golden Jubilee celebrations at AIC Plainsview Church in Nairobi, Murkomen described goonism as an emerging security concern and said the government was taking steps to strengthen law enforcement in the capital.

“Several suspects have been arrested, and our security agencies are pursuing more. We will ensure that those involved are brought to book and held accountable,” Murkomen said.

He announced plans to enhance Nairobi's security through the newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit and the integration of modern technology to improve public order management and response to security threats.

His remarks came days after a group of goons stormed All Saints Cathedral and disrupted a post-budget conference attended by civil society organisations.





Exterior view of All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers responded swiftly after receiving reports of the disturbance, restored order, and secured the premises. Police confirmed that two suspects have been arrested while investigations continue.

The NPS said detectives are reviewing CCTV footage and pursuing other individuals believed to have participated in the attack.

The incident occurred on June 12 when a rowdy group reportedly forced its way into the church compound after confronting security personnel at the entrance.

The attackers are said to have proceeded to the conference section, where they disrupted the meeting, damaged materials and reportedly assaulted some participants before police intervened and dispersed them.

Police have pledged a thorough and impartial investigation to bring all those involved to justice and appealed to members of the public with information that could aid the probe to report it to the nearest police station or through NPS emergency channels.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) condemned the invasion of All Saints Cathedral, describing it as a "blatant and despicable desecration" of a place of worship.

In a statement signed by NCCK Chairman Rev. Dr. Elias Otieno Agola, the council alleged the attackers were state-sponsored and questioned why a post-budget dialogue organised by registered civil society organisations had been targeted.

"Why would a government official send armed goons to disrupt a Post Budget dialogue forum organised by registered civil society organisations? What is the government trying to stop the citizens of Kenya from discussing and noticing in the 2026-2027 budget presented yesterday?" NCCK posed.

NCCK demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of any public official found to have sponsored the disruption, arguing that Kenyans have a constitutional right to access information held by the state under Article 35 of the Constitution.