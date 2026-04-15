Editor's Review "William Ruto will earn a profit of Ksh5 for every litre of fuel consumed by the people of Kenya."

Leaders from the United Opposition have demanded the resignation of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and Trade CS Lee Kinyajui over the fuel scandal.

Speaking in a joint presser on Wednesday, April 15, DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua stated that CSs Wandayi and Kinyanjui were culpable for the fuel scandal.

He alleged that while the Energy Boss was directly involved, Kinyanju was equally responsible for being complicit.

"We unequivocally demand the immediate resignation of Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi for the fuel scandal and lying under oath to the National Assembly Committee. "

"We also demand the resignation of Lee Kinyanjui for being complicit and being part of this scandal," Gachagua stated.

A file image of former DP Rigathi Gachagua during a United Opposition press conference.

The Opposition Leaders listed the resignation among seven demands to President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, and threatened to call for mass protests if their demands are not met in seven days.

"Ruto should direct the Speaker of the National Assembly to convene a special sitting in Parliament to address the following issues, failure to which the United Alternative government shall call for national action," Gachagua added.

The former Deputy President added that Speaker Wetangula must convene the National Assembly to hold a special sitting to cancel the government-to-government deal.

According to the United Opposition, the g-to-g framework was a deal between Ruto and businesses in the Middle East.

The leaders claimed that Ruto run proxy companies which benefited from the deal, and alleged that the Head of State owned Gulf Energy, one of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) which supply fuel under the arrangement.

President Ruto was further accused of manipulating the awarding of contracts for the emergency fuel supply to benefit himself.

"Following the April 14, 2026, price adjustment, William Ruto will earn a profit of Ksh5 for every litre of fuel consumed by the people of Kenya, or the equivalent of Ksh2.5 billion from the 500 million litres supplied," Gachagua read.

The Opposition further demanded that Parliament suspend the implementation of the National Infrastructure Fund, the Road Maintenance Levy imposed on fuel, the Affordable Housing Levy, punitive NSSF contributions, and the VAT on fuel products.

Earlier, Ruto had assured Kenyans that he was committed to cushioning them from the rising cost of fuel.

The Head of State praised the G-to-G framework as the reason why the government was able to contain the fuel prices and avert a fuel shortage crisis.