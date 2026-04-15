Editor's Review Long-distance transport company Ena Coach has announced an increase in passenger fares following the latest fuel price adjustments.

Long-distance transport company Ena Coach has announced an increase in passenger fares following the latest fuel price adjustments.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 15, the company confirmed that the changes were necessary to maintain its operations and service standards amid the escalating costs.

"Following the recent fuel price review announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), we have undertaken a careful operational assessment and implemented a necessary adjustment to our fare structure to sustain service quality across all routes," the statement read.

According to the new pricing structure, passengers travelling from Nairobi to upcountry destinations via Narok will now pay Ksh1,700, while those using the Nairobi-Nakuru route will be charged Ksh1,800.

The Nairobi-Mombasa route has been adjusted to Ksh2,000.

Other revised fares include Ksh700 for the Kisii-Kisumu route, and Ksh3,000 for journeys between Mombasa and various upcountry destinations.

The company noted that all the new rates have taken effect immediately.

Ena Coach acknowledged that the fare increase may place an additional burden on customers but maintained that the decision was made responsibly, with service continuity in mind.

"We fully understand the impact of cost changes on our customers, and this decision has been made with great consideration and responsibility. Our commitment remains unwavering to ensure safety, operational excellence, and provision of exemplary services," the statement added.

File image of a Ena Coach bus

While announcing the new prices, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) confirmed that the new prices for petroleum products will take effect from April 15 to May 14.

According to the regulator, diesel increased by Ksh40.30 per litre and super petrol rose by Ksh28.69 per litre, while kerosene prices remain unchanged.

"In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Ksh206.97, Ksh206.84 and Ksh152.78 effective midnight for the next 30 days," the statement read.

EPRA explained that the new prices factor in various tax components and recent legislative adjustments affecting the petroleum sector.

"The prices are inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the VAT Act, 2013 as read with Legal Notice No.69 dated 14th April 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," the statement added.

To cushion consumers from the rising global fuel costs, EPRA said the government has reduced the VAT rate on petroleum products.

"Effectively, the Value Added Tax rate on Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene has been reduced from 16% to 13% in order to cushion consumers from the high landed cost of petroleum products as a result of the escalated prices in the international market," the statement continued.

In addition, EPRA stated that the government will tap into the Petroleum Development Levy to stabilize pump prices.

"The Government will further cushion the consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund by utilizing approximately KShs.6.2 billion to stabilize the pump prices," the statement further read.