Editor's Review Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has criticised the government over the recent surge in fuel prices, accusing it of failing to act decisively to cushion Kenyans.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has criticised the government over the recent surge in fuel prices, accusing it of failing to act decisively to cushion Kenyans.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 15, the lawmaker outlined a detailed proposal that he says could immediately reduce pump prices by up to Ksh27 per litre.

Nyoro argued that the current fuel pricing crisis has been building for months without meaningful intervention from the governor.

"It has been let bare and apparent that the Government has never been keen or committed to providing a solution to the crisis that has been imminent since the end of February. The drastic increment in fuel prices is unacceptable; a more humane variation must be made by reducing the pump prices now," he said.

Nyoro cautioned that lack of transparency in how fuel prices are determined could destabilise the supply chain, potentially leading to artificial shortages driven by uncertainty among dealers.

"Failure of the government to communicate clearly about the composition of the pricing may likely lead to supply chain hoarding, as dealers are not sure who is paying how much and for what," he added.

Nyoro called for government intervention through subsidies and tax adjustments, noting that the Fuel Stabilisation Fund has sufficient resources to ease the burden on consumers if properly utilised.

"The amount given for subsidies is too little. The Fuel Stabilisation Fund has around Ksh20 billion. The government must commit at least Ksh10 billion into subsidies in the month up to May 14th," he continued.

Nyoro also dismissed recent VAT adjustments as insufficient, urging the government to go further by restoring previous tax levels and temporarily exempting fuel products altogether.

"The VAT reduction of 3% is a dry joke taken too far. Fuel products must be VAT-exempt during the intervening period. The government must immediately revert the VAT to 8% as it was before 2023. The reduction by a further 8% should be done subsequently," he further said.

File image of Ndindi Nyoro

According to Nyoro, a combination of tax cuts and subsidies could deliver immediate relief.

His proposal includes removing the Ksh7 fuel levy introduced in 2024, implementing an additional 5% VAT reduction (equivalent to about Ksh8 per litre), and allocating an extra Ksh5 billion in subsidies from the Fuel Stabilisation Fund, translating to roughly Ksh12 per litre.

He insists that these measures would collectively lower fuel prices by approximately Ksh27 per litre, restoring levies and taxes to pre-2023 levels and offering much-needed relief to consumers.

Nyoro also questioned the justification for high local fuel prices despite a decline in global oil costs, pointing to a disparity that he says remains unexplained.

"Kenyans take note of the fact that global oil prices were higher in 2022, topping $ 115 Per Barell in May 2022, yet pump prices never exceeded Ksh160 per litre of Petrol and Ksh140 per litre of diesel locally. Global oil prices are cheaper now than in 2022, at below $100 PB. Why are Kenyans being made to pay more?" he posed.

Beyond pricing concerns, Nyoro raised alarm over alleged lack of accountability in government-to-government fuel import arrangements, calling on leaders to come clean about the deals and their beneficiaries.

He claimed that such arrangements risk being exploited for personal gain at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.

"Kenyans cannot wait for another month for the revision to be done. Reduction in fuel prices must be done now without delays. Time is of the essence. Our economy runs on fuel, and situations like these demand leadership that is unprecedented, fast, and forthright," he concluded.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has defended the government amid uproar over the latest fuel price review that saw fuel prices jump from between Ksh28 to Ksh40 per litre.

Speaking in Kisii County, he blamed the fuel prices on the current events at the global stage, including the Iran War, for the sharp spike in fuel costs.

Nonetheless, Ruto stated that his administration was doing all it could to cushion Kenyans from the steep rise in petrol prices across the world.

He stated that were it not for government interventions, the fuel would have retailed at higher prices than the Ksh206.97 for petrol and Ksh206.84 for diesel.

"The price of fuel has increased everywhere in the world, but in Kenya, we had planned to ensure that the prices, which would have increased very highly, were moderated.

"The government has used Ksh6.2 billion to subsidise fuel costs in Kenya. We have also reduced VAT to ensure that we moderate fuel prices, and I want to assure you that my government will do all it can," Ruto stated.

The President praised the government-to-government arrangement, stating that it prevented Kenya from going through a fuel shortage crisis.

He argued that the arrangement ensured that the country had enough fuel, even as others suffered from a lack of fuel supply.

"God helped us, and we had the G-to-G plan, which saved us. As I speak to you, some countries do not even have fuel in their petrol stations, but here in Kenya, we do.

"The G-to-G arrangement has made Kenya a very competitive fuel destination. You cannot compare our fuel with our region or other countries; there are countries which do not have fuel, but in Kenya, we have enough," he added.