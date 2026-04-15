Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of three counties on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of three counties on Thursday, April 16.

In a notice on Wednesday, April 15, the company said the planned outages are necessary to facilitate routine maintenance works.

The interruptions will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in all the affected areas.

In Nairobi County, the power interruption will affect parts of Runda and Kaloleni Estate.

Areas set to be impacted in Runda include Runda Drive, Ruaka Groove, Mimosa Road, Mimosa Vale, Mimosa Close, and parts of the Northern Bypass towards Two Rivers, as well as adjacent customers.

In Kaloleni Estate, the outage will affect Kaloleni, Ojimbo, Kaloleni Primary School, St. John Primary School, United Energy along Jogoo Road, and surrounding areas.

In Kiambu County, the outage will affect areas around Karanjee, Tigoni, and Limuru.

The interruption will impact Karanjee, Loreto Girls, Tigoni Hospital, Tigoni Police Station, Limuru Golf Club, Brown Cheese, Chisire Home, Gatina, and Muguga Pyrethrum.

Lower Kabuki, St. Paul’s University, Tigoni Farm, KARLO, Shira Farm, One Redhill, St. Julians, and adjacent customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Mombasa County, the outage will affect parts of Shimanzi and Makande Road.

Areas listed include Vivo Energy Kenya, East Africa Terminals Limited, Ola Energy Mombasa LPG, East African Storage Company Limited, Gulf-Gas Wholesalers, Gas Petro Bulk Limited, Fire Brigade Station, Port Fire Station, Gulf Stream, and nearby customers.

This comes a week after a new report showed that Kenya’s electricity consumption rose significantly in the latest half-year period.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reported an overall increase of 8.27% compared to a similar period last year.

According to the report released on Wednesday, April 8, total electricity utilization climbed from 5,484.54 GWh to 5,938.14 GWh, with Nairobi emerging as the dominant consumer.

"Nairobi utilized 2,627.44 GWh up from 2,415.44 GWh in the half year ended December 2024, an increase of 8.78%. Nairobi region encampasses Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties," the report read.

The Coast region ranked second in overall electricity usage, contributing a significant share despite being the only region to record a decline during the review period.

"This was a 1.04% decline from 988.21 GWh of electrical energy utilized in a similar period the previous year. This was the only region that recorded a decrease in electrical energy consumption in the period under review. This region covers Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Taita Taveta and Tana River counties," the report added.

Elsewhere, the North Eastern region posted strong growth, consuming 666.98 GWh, a 13.73% increase compared to the previous year.

The Central Rift region also recorded steady growth, utilizing 553.74 GWh during the period.

Other regions also recorded notable increases.

Mt. Kenya region consumption rose by 10.19% to 389.52 GWh, while West Kenya registered a 15% increase to 322.89 GWh.

The North Rift region, which includes Uasin Gishu and surrounding counties, grew by 10.27% to 276.69 GWh.

South Nyanza recorded the lowest overall consumption at 123.38 GWh but posted the fastest growth rate of 22.53%.

"In the half year ended December 2024, the region consumed 100.69GWh. The region covers Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay and parts of Narok county. Figure 2.5 provides a summary of the energy consumption by region," the report further read.