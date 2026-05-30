Editor's Review Katiba Institute had written to the US Department of State to inform it of the High Court order.

The United States of America, on Saturday, May 30, responded after the High Court issued orders to temporarily stop the establishment of an Ebola Quarantine Facility in Kenya.

In a statement issued by the Under Secretary for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom, Jeremy Lewin, he stated that America had initiated consultation with Kenyan authorities on the way forward.

Lewin recognised the objections raised by Kenyans about the project, but expressed confidence that the concerns could be addressed.

"We are aware of the court action filed in Kenya against the Ebola isolation facility. We are in touch with Kenyan authorities and are optimistic we can resolve objections," the statement read in part.

The statement came after the Katiba Institute formally notified the U.S. State Department and the Department of Health of binding interim conservatory orders issued by the High Court of Kenya.

A file photo of the Milimani Courts.

Katiba Institute informed the two departments that the court issued orders to immediately halt the proposed establishment of a US-backed Ebola quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya.

The Institute's Executive Director, Nora Mbagathi, informed the USA that the order further barred the admission, transfer or receipt into Kenya of any persons exposed to or infected with the Ebola virus.

Mbagathi explained that Kenyans' well-being was a bigger priority than the country's contributions to global health.

"While international cooperation in global health is necessary, it cannot bypass constitutional safeguards. The people of Kenya possess a fundamental right to transparency, public participation and a government that acts explicitly in their best interest," the letter read in part.

Several Kenyans were up in arms about the establishment of the quarantine facility in the country. They argued that the country lacked the capacity to contain the disease, which has a very high mortality rate.

However, Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga claimed that the project presented Kenya with an opportunity to make contributions to global health and assured Kenyans that the country could handle the cases well.