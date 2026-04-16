Editor's Review The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health has recommended the lifting of sanctions imposed on Mediheal Hospital by the Ministry of Health.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health has recommended the lifting of sanctions imposed on Mediheal Hospital by the Ministry of Health.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly on Wednesday, April 15, Health Committee Vice Chairperson Patrick Munene said the suspension of the facility’s licences should be lifted, except for its organ transplant licence.

“Any sanctions placed on Mediheal Group of Hospitals, including suspension of licences, be lifted except for organ transplant licenses,” the report stated in part.

The committee also recommended the lifting of the sanctions on St Luke's Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital and Oak Tree Centre for Kidney and Chronic Disease.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, on April, 17, 2025, ordered the suspension of all kidney transplant services at Mediheal hospital following allegations of malpractice and ethical violations.

File image of Swarup Mishra.

Following the suspension, the Health Committee, led by Seme MP James Nyikal, launched an inquiry to investigate the claims of breaches of professional ethics in kidney transplant procedures at the facility.

In its findings, the committee said there was no evidence of malpractice in the hospital’s transplant services.

At the same time, the committee called for the strengthening of legal and regulatory frameworks governing organ and tissue transplant services.

The committee proposed the enactment of a comprehensive Blood, Cell, and Organ Transplant Law to establish a National Organ Transplant Authority, a national registry, and a transparent organ allocation system.

The lawmakers urged the Ministry of Health to fast-track regulations under the Health Act and strengthen regulatory bodies to enhance inspection, enforcement, and accountability.

The ministry was also tasked with developing a National Organ Transplant Policy aligned with Universal Health Coverage goals and international standards to ensure equitable and safe services.

Further, the committee recommended the creation of a joint inspection and enforcement framework among key regulatory agencies to prevent and address malpractice in transplant services.

The recommendations come a year after President William Ruto suspended Mediheal owner Swarup Mishra from his position as chair of the Kenya BioVax Institute with immediate effect.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the suspension followed mounting concerns over kidney transplant procedures conducted at Mediheal.

“President William Ruto has today suspended, with immediate effect, Dr Swarup Mishra as chair of the Kenya BioVax institute.

“The suspension shall remain in force pending the outcome of investigations into serious allegations of unethical and illegal activities involving kidney transplant procedures at Mediheal Hospital and Fertility Centre in Eldoret,” the statement read.